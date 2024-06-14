Teachers for Choice
Update on NY Cases for Fired Unvaccinated Workers
Summary and update of some of the most important lawsuits against covid vaccine mandates in NY & NYC
6 hrs ago
•
Michael Kane
12
Taylor Lorenz is a Disinfo Dupe
Learn what a “Disinfo Dupe” is here Like Kiera Butler and Brandy Zadrozny, Taylor Lorenz publishes fear porn and calls it journalism. Marked by her…
Published on Honest Media
•
Jun 13
Victory in 9th Circuit Against COVID Vaccine Mandates
Michael Kane interviews Leslie Manookian of Health Freedom Defense Fund on this huge win!
Jun 11
•
Michael Kane
13
WE DID IT! No Bad Laws in 2024!!!
New York Legislature goes home for the year without passing a single vaccine bill we opposed!
Jun 10
•
Michael Kane
22
Bobby Kennedy Interview with Firefighters
Kennedy interview with FireEngineering.com underscores his fight against vaccine mandates and forever chemicals
Jun 9
•
Michael Kane
13
Movie Protocol7 Details Real Big Pharma Corruption
Film Covering a 10 Year lawsuit against Merck Pharmaceuticals from legendary film maker Andy Wakefield
Jun 6
•
Nikos Biggs-Chiropolos
18
RFK vs JILL STEIN over Medical Freedom Credential
Michael Kane interviewed on LA VOZ LATINA, WBAI 99.5 fm
Jun 3
•
Michael Kane
10
May 2024
What Did Jill Stein Do When COVID Tyranny Attacked the Working Class?
She Abandoned the Black Caucus of the Green Party
May 30
•
Michael Kane
14
Vaccine Mandates Violate Labor Rights
Interview with Civil Rights Attorney Jimmy Wagner
May 29
•
Michael Kane
8
New York: We need to send Tom Abinanti back to the Assembly!
A Democrat who supports Medical Freedom!
May 24
•
Michael Kane
5
Michael Kane talks about Big Pharma Lobbyist Susie Wiles and Donald Trump
To all Donald Trump supporters: if you like Trump tell him to fire Big Pharma lobbyist Susie Wiles. *** Please post your comments below. Teachers for…
May 22
•
Michael Kane
8
Trump is Captured by Big Pharma (and More…)
Big Pharma, Big Ag, and Bioweapons Contractors Are All Clients of Trump’s Senior Advisor Susie Wiles
Published on Honest Media
•
May 21
