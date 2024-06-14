Teachers for Choice

Update on NY Cases for Fired Unvaccinated Workers
Summary and update of some of the most important lawsuits against covid vaccine mandates in NY & NYC
  
Michael Kane
Taylor Lorenz is a Disinfo Dupe
Learn what a “Disinfo Dupe” is here Like Kiera Butler and Brandy Zadrozny, Taylor Lorenz publishes fear porn and calls it journalism. Marked by her…
Published on Honest Media  
Victory in 9th Circuit Against COVID Vaccine Mandates
Michael Kane interviews Leslie Manookian of Health Freedom Defense Fund on this huge win!
  
Michael Kane
WE DID IT! No Bad Laws in 2024!!!
New York Legislature goes home for the year without passing a single vaccine bill we opposed!
  
Michael Kane
Bobby Kennedy Interview with Firefighters
Kennedy interview with FireEngineering.com underscores his fight against vaccine mandates and forever chemicals
  
Michael Kane
Movie Protocol7 Details Real Big Pharma Corruption
Film Covering a 10 Year lawsuit against Merck Pharmaceuticals from legendary film maker Andy Wakefield
  
Nikos Biggs-Chiropolos
RFK vs JILL STEIN over Medical Freedom Credential
Michael Kane interviewed on LA VOZ LATINA, WBAI 99.5 fm
  
Michael Kane
May 2024

What Did Jill Stein Do When COVID Tyranny Attacked the Working Class?
She Abandoned the Black Caucus of the Green Party
  
Michael Kane
15
Vaccine Mandates Violate Labor Rights
Interview with Civil Rights Attorney Jimmy Wagner
  
Michael Kane
New York: We need to send Tom Abinanti back to the Assembly!
A Democrat who supports Medical Freedom!
  
Michael Kane
Michael Kane talks about Big Pharma Lobbyist Susie Wiles and Donald Trump
To all Donald Trump supporters: if you like Trump tell him to fire Big Pharma lobbyist Susie Wiles. *** Please post your comments below. Teachers for…
  
Michael Kane
21
Trump is Captured by Big Pharma (and More…)
Big Pharma, Big Ag, and Bioweapons Contractors Are All Clients of Trump’s Senior Advisor Susie Wiles
Published on Honest Media  
