It’s very sad to report that it is the REPUBLICANS pushing liability shields for deadly chemicals. I don’t care what your political party is, indemnity for poison is not MAHA!

Take action below! - mk

***

This is urgent.

The U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee is scheduled to meet this Tuesday, July 22 to vote on the Appropriations Bill which contains extremely troubling provisions quietly added into the proposed legislation. These provisions are designed to shield the chemical industry from liability from harms to farmers and consumers while restricting the Environmental Protection Administration’s (EPA) ability to protect citizens from harmful exposures.

Section 453 was added to the bill to block the government from taking action on health concerns if they differ in any way from the EPA’s most recent health assessments, however outdated and inadequate they may be. The EPA and other agencies would be required to perform new assessments that could take four to 12 years even if new science shows harm and even if the original assessment was found to be based on fraud. If passed, Section 453 will strip farmers and consumers from their ability to seek damages against chemical manufacturers from injuries and death when these companies fail to disclose potential harms occurring from exposure to their products.

Section 507 drastically reduces the EPA’s ability to protect consumers from PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), the manmade “forever chemicals” that have profound negative implications upon human health including cancer, hormone disruption, liver and thyroid problems, reproductive harm, and abnormal fetal development.

American citizens need more transparency and accountability, not less as the passage of the Appropriations Bill in its current state will ensure.

Please use the button below TODAY to email your representative to tell them to act to remove Sections 453 and 507 from the Bill.

Email Your Representative NOW!

Consider also calling members of the Appropriations Committee directly, especially if one of them is your representative. Their phone numbers are below.

It’s urgent that you act now to prevent granting liability protection to chemical companies, allowing them to harm consumers with no chance of being held accountable.

Thank you for taking action.

The Children's Health Defense Team

House Appropriations Committee Members

﻿FIND YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

AL - Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL-4) - (202) 225-4876

AL - Rep. Dale Strong (R-AL-5) - (202) 225-4801

AR - Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR-3) - (202) 225-4301

AZ - Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) - (202) 225-2542

CA - Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA-41) - (202) 225-1986

CA - Rep. David Valadao (R-CA-22) - (202) 225-4695

CA - Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA-33) - (202) 225-3201

CA - Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA-09) - (202) 225-4540

CA - Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA-49) - (202) 225-3906

CA - Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA-35) - (202) 225-6161

CT - Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-03) - (202) 225-3661

FL - Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL-26) - (202) 225-4211

FL - Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL-18) - (202) 225-1252

FL - Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL-5) - (202) 225-2501

FL - Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL-22) - (202) 225-9890

FL - Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25) - (202) 225-7931

GA - Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA-9) - (202) 225-9893

GA - Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA-02) - (202) 225-3631

HI - Rep. Ed Case (D-HI-01) - (202) 225-2726

IA - Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA-2) - (202) 225-2911

ID - Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID-2) - (202) 225-5531

IL - Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL-05) - (202) 225-4061

IL - Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) - (202) 225-2976

IN - Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN-01) - (202) 225-2461

KY - Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY-5) - (202) 225-4601

LA - Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA-5) - (202) 225-8490

MD - Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD-1) - (202) 225-5311

MD - Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD-05) - (202) 225-4131

MD - Rep. Glen Ivey (D-MD-04) - (202) 225-8699

ME - Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME-01) - (202) 225-6116

MI - Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI-2) - (202) 225-3561

MN - Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN-04) - (202) 225-6631

MO - Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO-4) - (202) 225-2876

MS - Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS-3) - (202) 225-5031

MT - Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT-1) - (202) 225-5628

NC - Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC-11) - (202) 225-6401

NJ - Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) - (202) 225-5801

NV - Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV-2) - (202) 225-6155

NV - Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV-03) - (202) 225-3252

NY - Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY-1) - (202) 225-3826

NY - Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY-13) - (202) 225-4365

NY - Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY-06) - (202) 225-2601

NY - Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY-25) - (202) 225-3615

OH - Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH-14) - (202) 225-5731

OH - Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH-09) - (202) 225-4146

OK - Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK-5) - (202) 225-2132

OK - Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK-4) - (202) 225-6165

PA - Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) - (202) 225-2065

PA - Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA-04) - (202) 225-4731

SC - Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC-06) - (202) 225-3315

TN - Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN-3) - (202) 225-3271

TX - Rep. John Carter (R-TX-31) - (202) 225-3864

TX - Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX-27) - (202) 225-7742

TX - Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX-6) - (202) 225-2002

TX - Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23) - (202) 225-4511

TX - Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28) - (202) 225-1640

TX - Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX-16) - (202) 225-4831

UT - Rep. Celeste Maloy (R-UT-2) - (202) 225-9730

VA - Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA-6) - (202) 225-5431

WA - Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA-4) - (202) 225-5816

WA - Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03) - (202) 225-3536

WI - Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) - (202) 225-2906

WV - Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV-2) - (202) 225-2711

You Make It Possible

Children’s Health Defense depends on generous donations from our community. Large or small, every donation gets us closer to achieving our goals.

Donate Now

Children’s Health Defense® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure. We will restore and protect the health of children by eliminating environmental exposures, holding responsible parties accountable, and establishing safeguards to prevent future harm of children's health.

﻿Protecting Children. Exposing Harms. Seeking Justice.

ChildrensHealthDefense.org | Contact Us | Work for CHD

FIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

852 Franklin Ave Suite 511 | Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 US