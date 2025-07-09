Thank you to Crystal Lewis for continuing her solid labor reporting surrounding the issue of fired unvaccinated NYC workers

The vice-president of the TWU Local 100, a retired FDNY firefighter, and a former New Jersey Assemblyman have asked Mayor Adams to withdraw legal proceedings against city workers who were fired over the Covid vaccine mandate and work to reinstate them. Above, fired city workers and members of the City Council's Common Sense caucus called for the workers' reinstatement at a rally at City Hall in September 2024.

Crystal Lewis/The Chief

Posted Monday, July 7, 2025 4:23 pm

BY CRYSTAL LEWIS

Advocates for city employees fired in 2022 for refusing to get the Covid vaccine have made a renewed push to get the workers reinstated.

In an open letter published on the Teachers for Choice website Monday, a trio of advocates for the fired workers urge Mayor Eric Adams “to direct the city’s legal team to settle or withdraw, where appropriate, all legal actions opposing NYC educators, firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers, and medical professionals who lost their jobs for declining to get the COVID vaccine when it was mandated.”

Read full report from THE CHIEF here: https://www.thechiefleader.com/stories/advocates-call-on-mayor-to-reinstate-workers-fired-over-vax,54701

Read the original letter from Tramell Thompson, Jamel Holley and Sophy Medina referenced by Crystal Lewis in THE CHIEF article here: