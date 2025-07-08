Jamel Holley speaks about his open letter to Mayor Eric Adams calling to reinstate and compensate fired unvaccinated NYC workers;
Then John Gilmore reflects on an amazing session in Albany, NY, where not one bad bill impacting medical freedom was passed.
Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/victory-in-new-york-a-new-day-for-medical-freedom/
***
Read Jamel’s letter here:
