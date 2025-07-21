The first federal case filed on behalf of NYC workers denied religious exemptions to vaccination came from teachers and educators in a case originally called Kane v. de Blasio back in 2021. The case is also referred to as Kane v. City of New York but it is effectively…

Kane v. Adams

…as the very first respondent listed on the case is NYC Mayor Eric Adams. He is the man blocking unvaccinated workers from returning to our jobs today. Adams has the power to end this right now and return us to our jobs, but he is refusing to do so.

On July 21, 2025 our attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, Children’s Health Defense and Nelson Madden Black filed a petition for a writ of certiorari (cert petition) with the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on behalf of 19 fired unvaccinated educators from NYC. This has combined the original Kane v. de Blasio and Keil v. City of New York cases into one petition. The cert petition is attached at the end of this post as a pdf file.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is still fighting unvaccinated workers viciously, tooth and nail, to keep us from returning to our jobs. The situation is so bad we have no choice but to seek relief from the highest court in the nation.

Some highlights

The cert petition highlights a number of important facts surrounding religious liberty and the 1st amendment pertaining to vaccination, including:

NYC gave religious exemptions to religions “recognized” as opposing vaccination, excluding many faiths This is a direct violation of the 1st amendment The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals decision against the Kane plaintiffs has led to three circuit court splits The first split is the 2nd Circuit split with the 10th Circuit over whether strict scrutiny applies to vaccine mandate exemptions that disfavor personal religious beliefs. The second split is the 2nd Circuit split with the 3rd, 6th, and 10th Circuits over whether strict scrutiny applies to vaccine mandates that allow discretionary “individualized exemptions” The third split is the 2nd Circuit split with the 6th, 7th, and 8th Circuits over whether religious accommodations that disfavor personal religion are consistent with First Amendment principles The Constitution forbids discretionary government actions that favor certain religions unless they pass strict scrutiny

What is strict scrutiny?

Strict scrutiny is the act of taking into consideration the situation and circumstances of the person applying for a religious exemption, as opposed to giving the exact same consideration to every applicant and blanket denials that are identical for every individual. NYC did not follow strict scrutiny at all, and gave hundreds if not thousands of blanket denials with no individual consideration.

Read the full cert petition here: