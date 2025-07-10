Below is the second letter sent this week to NYC Mayor Eric Adams officially asking him to reinstate and compensate fired unvaccinated workers. This request from Assemblywoman Jaime Williams of Brooklyn is coming right as a heated general election for NYC mayor is launching and Eric Adams is polling behind all of the other major candidates.

If Adams actually implemented this requested action, it would be a decisive and strong move differentiating him from the other two Democrats in the race: Zohran Mamdani is firmly against reinstating fired unvaccinated workers, and Andrew Cuomo has issued no position on the matter. Cuomo appears to be against reinstating fired workers just like Mamdani, as his track record is that of a pro-Pharma pro-mandate politician for two decades.

Currently it is only the Republican candidate for mayor, Curtis Sliwa, who has firmly vowed to bring back fired unvaccinated workers to our jobs with backpay. It should be noted Jim Walden has made that same vow as well but unfortunately he is currently only polling at around 1%.

The first letter sent to Adams on this topic was an open letter published this past Monday from TWU Local 100 Vice President Tramell Thompson, Assemblyman Emeritus Jamel Holley, and retired Firefighter Sophy Medina.

Read the new letter from Jaime Williams below:

***

Honorable Eric Adams

Mayor of the City of New York

City Hall

New York, New York 10007





Dear Mayor Adams;



I am writing to respectfully urge your administration to take corrective action regarding the many dedicated public employees who lost their jobs due to the City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.



These workers, including educators, police officers, firefighters, sanitation workers, and healthcare professionals, served throughout the pandemic with courage and commitment. Yet many were terminated for declining the vaccine, despite years of loyal service. Their absence continues to affect public safety, education, and health services across the five boroughs.



I have introduced legislation in the State Assembly (A.3686) that would require the City to reinstate employees who were fired for noncompliance with the vaccine mandate.



Your administration has the opportunity to act in the interest of fairness and practicality. With the City currently looking to hire thousands of new teachers for the upcoming school year, it makes sense to bring back experienced educators who are already trained and ready to return. This applies across agencies, where skilled professionals could help fill gaps in critical services.



I urge your office to direct the City's legal team to resolve or withdraw active cases where appropriate and create a plan to reinstate displaced workers.



Reinstating these employees is not just about correcting a policy decision. It is a chance to restore trust, strengthen city services, and move forward in a spirit of unity and fairness. I stand ready to work with your office, fellow lawmakers, and union leaders to reach a solution that reflects our shared commitment to justice and public service.



Sincerely,



Assemblywoman Jaime Williams

59th District

***

Official letter from Assemblywoman Williams attached as pdf:

Williams Nyc Employee Reinstatement Letter Pdf 424KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can read the first letter sent this past Monday from TWU Local 100 Vice President Tramell Thompson, Assemblyman Emeritus Jamel Holley, and retired Firefighter Sophy Medina at the following link: