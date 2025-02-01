News is breaking today in the NY Post that Jim Walden is meeting with local NYC Republican leaders to see if he might seek the Republican endorsement in his run for Mayor.

Walden is currently running an independent campaign for NYC Mayor. He jumped out as the first person in the race calling for fired unvaccinated workers to be rehired with backpay.

I had the chance to speak to Walden about his position regarding vaccine mandates and fired workers on CHD TV. Watch that interview here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/seeking-justice-call-to-reinstate-fired-workers/