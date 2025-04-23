Outstanding job by retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari on the @TheFinestUnfiltered podcast questioning NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani about fired unvaccinated workers in NYC.

Watch the full podcast here.

In the clip above, Mamdani clearly says NO, as mayor he WILL NOT rehire nor reinstate fired unvaccinated workers. I appreciate this response from Mamdani, as it makes clear that no one should vote for him or rank him in the upcoming NYC mayoral election; not if you care about workers rights and/or medical freedom.

Mamdani had been dodging us on this issue for months, as we had posted on X two weeks ago. Today he stated he stands by “the necessity of upholding that public health mandate” even though today the mandate has been completely discredited. Every education district in New York state had a testing option for workers in lieu of vaccination with only one exception - NYC. There were dozens (if not hundreds) of NYPD employees allowed to stay on the job in NYC unvaccinated who were allowed to test in lieu of vaccination.

So why not teachers? Kitchen workers? Firefighters? Sanitation workers?

I greatly thank Zohran Mamdani for stating clearly, on the record, that he stands in opposition to all unvaccinated people. He makes clear he will bring back a vaccine mandate for all New York workers if he ever believes there is a need for it.

No one should vote for, or rank, Zohran Mamdani in the upcoming Democratic primary on June 24 in NYC, nor during the general election on November 4.