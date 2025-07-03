Republican nominee for NYC Mayor Curtis Sliwa gives a phenomenal answer when asked if he will rehire NYC workers fired for not getting the COVID shots.

Some significant highlights:

Sliwa says he will “dedicate inaugural day” to fired unvaccinated workers, bringing us up on stage with him on January 1, 2026 when he is inaugurated as Mayor of NYC. He references the press conference from 2 months ago where Eric Adams and UFT President Michael Mulgrew stated they were making 3,000 new teacher positions. Sliwa says the first hires for these positions should be fired unvaccinated teachers. Sliwa references that many workers fired for not getting the COVID shot have lost everything from income to homes, that we were not permitted to seek other employment, and he recognizes that some were even made homeless by these reckless policies of Mayors Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio.

The above clip comes from an interview of Republican nominee for Mayor Curtis Sliwa on THE FINEST UNFILTERED PODCAST hosted by retired NYPD Lieutenants John Macari and Eric Dym.

It is very interesting to note that recently my good friend Tramell Thompson, vice president of Local 100 Transit Union, put a mayoral poll up on his Instagram account. As of today with 950 responses, the poll results are as follows:

Sliwa: 39%

Mamdani: 37%

Adams: 12%

Cuomo: 12%

progressiveaction A post shared by @progressiveaction

Thompson has over 33,000 followers on Instagram and the overwhelming majority are NYC residents and workers. These results fly in the face of the current mainstream narrative which says Sliwa “has no chance.” It may be that Sliwa is our only chance!

Learn more about Curtis Sliwa’s run for mayor on the following platforms:

SliwaForNYC.com

On Facebook: Curtis Sliwa

On Instagram: Curtis Sliwa

On X: TEAM SLIWA and Curtis Sliwa