Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Marie Restaino's avatar
Anna Marie Restaino
8h

Silwa is the right common sense candidate!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
4h

oh, was he the ONLY one of al the candidates who made this promise???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture