Giorgio Zeolla, Mary Holland, Polly Tommey, Krystle Cordingley, and Dr. Brian Hooker at VOICES OF THE VACCINE INURED Senate Hearing

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 was an absolutely historic day in Washington, DC! Children’s Health Defense (CHD) was invited to Voices of the Vaccine Injured featuring Dr. Brian Hooker and Polly Tommey as key witnesses giving testimony to the Senate permanent subcommittee on investigations. The hearing was convened by the committee chairman, and medical freedom hero, Senator Ron Johnson. I was excited to be in attendance and able to sit in the front row.

Before the hearing began, I was happy to see Aaron Siri come by to congratulate Mary Holland and the CHD team, wishing everyone luck right before this historic hearing took place.

Polly Tommey waits to give her testimony

Pictured above is the legendary Polly Tommey who currently runs CHD TV as she waited for the hearing to begin. You can see her prepared statement in front of her. She only used that statement for but a few minutes before throwing it down and speaking straight from the heart.

Krystle Cordingley

The hearing was heartbreaking as parents shared how their children were injured or killed by vaccines. In the most emotional moment of the day, Krystle Cordingley whose child died after vaccination embraced Serese Marotta whose child died after having the flu. Both these women disagreed with each other regarding the science, but both identified with one another as grieving mothers who had lost children.

Any eyes that saw this did not remain dry.

I believe this was what led to the shocking comments that came shortly after this from ranking Democrat Senator Blumenthal. He is a rabidly pro-vaccine Democrat, but he had to admit that the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers was very questionable.

My guy Leland Lehrman: legendary medical freedom fighter from New York

It is truly amazing to be part of so many historical moments that CHD is creating today!