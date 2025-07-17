Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Walker's avatar
Mary Walker
16h

Thank you CHD and Teachers for choice for all your work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
17h

That's heartening! Who was in the audience? Did CSPAN cover it? Were they preaching to the choir, or were many non-choir members in attendance?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Kane
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture