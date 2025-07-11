Fired unvaccinated workers - please submit your questions in to Mayor Eric Adams at the following link, and please make sure to include your name and contact information if you can:

https://www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/submit-a-question-for-mayor-adams.page

Here is what Adams has to say to all the workers of NYC:

***

The greatest city in the world is run by the greatest public servants in the world. From our police officers and firefighters to our social workers and teachers and hundreds of thousands more, you deliver for your fellow New Yorkers every single day.

Later this summer, we'll hold our second virtual town hall specifically for the people who help run this city. This town hall will be similar to the ones many of you have helped organize for our youth, our older adults, and everyday, hard-working New Yorkers in their neighborhoods - but this one's just for our city employees and will be virtual to make it as easy as possible for you to participate.

Questions can be submitted anonymously, or you can enter your contact information. If you submit contact information, our team may reach out to ask you to participate in the town hall and read your question out loud.

Submit your questions to Mayor Eric Adams here:

https://www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/submit-a-question-for-mayor-adams.page