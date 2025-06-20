TEACHERS FOR CHOICE makes political endorsements solely on a candidate’s position regarding medical and health freedom. For New York City Council elections the main issue we are focused on is that of fired unvaccinated workers. We endorse candidates for City Council who support reinstating and compensating workers fired for declining the COVID shot.

Below are flyers and links to our current endorsements as well as our analysis of the Democratic Primary for Mayor (which this year is quite complex). Early voting has already started in NYC ending on June 22. Election day will be on June 24.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES

PHIL WONG, QUEENS District 30

***

JULIE MILNER, QUEENS Municipal District 2

***

MAYORAL DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

***

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE Can Not Endorse Either Mayoral Frontrunner

Some people say if Cuomo wins, Curtis Sliwa will have a better path to victory. Others say if Mamdani, wins Sliwa is in a better spot. Under no circumstances can TEACHERS FOR CHOICE endorse Mamdani - not even for strategic reasons - as he is a complete enemy to fired unvaccinated workers in NYC, from his own words.

***

RANK PAPERBOY PRINCE FOR MAYOR!

PAPERBOY PRINCE doesn’t have a path to victory in the mayoral primary or election, unfortunately. However, he is the only Democratic candidate who said he would reinstate and compensate fired unvaccinated workers. If you are a registered Democrat, show Prince some love by ranking him on your ballot.

***

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

INNA VERNIKOV, BROOKLYN District 48

RICHARD BARSAMIAN, BROOKLYN District 47

***

Unorthodox Endorsement

MANHATTAN, Hold Your Nose and Vote for Brad Hoylman for Manhattan Borough President

If he wins, this will GET HIM OUT OF ALBANY!!!

