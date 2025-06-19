TEACHERS FOR CHOICE agrees with the below unorthodox strategy from our partner John Gilmore:

Here’s a surprise. The Autism Action Network is endorsing New York State Senator Brad Hoylman in his bid to be the Democratic party candidate for Manhattan Borough President.

There is no greater threat to the lives, health, liberty and morals of the people of New York serving in the State Senate than Brad Hoylman. He is a contemptible person in every way imaginable, which is exactly why we want to get him out of the State Senate, where had can continue to do immense harm, and into the office of Manhattan Borough President, a largely ceremonial office with no real power to change policy or create law.

Over the years Hoylman has created a record as the most active pharma shill in the State Senate. He was the author of the bill that repealed the religious exemption from vaccine mandates. He loves mandates. He has tried to make flu shots mandatory for pre-school and K-12, COVID shots mandatory for school and college (a requirement he called a “no-brainer), and meningitis shots for K-12. He has tried to eliminate religious exemptions for college and work. He introduced bills to ban criticism of COVID shots from social media. He called for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be banned from social media. He has a bill to require all adult vaccine records or lack thereof to be recorded in a state database. He has introduced bills to make it more difficult for medically fragile children to obtain medical exemptions from vaccine mandates, bills to allow drugs and vaccines to be given to children without parental knowledge or consent, a bill to require touring entertainers and athletes to get COVID shots to work in New York, and on and on.

About ten years ago a group of advocates had a meeting with Hoylman when he was trying to make the HPV shot mandatory to attend school in New York. We had several young women with us who had sustained serious injuries from the HPV, as well as physicians, lawyers and advocates. I told Hoylman about my son’s debilitating neurological injuries from vaccines as an infant. On the way out the door Hoyman said to me , “Even if your son was injured like you said, that is just the price we have to pay to protect everyone else.” It was probably the coldest statement a human being has ever made in my presence.

So please, Manhattan voters, hold your nose and vote for Hoylman. Get him out Albany and back to Manhattan where he can no longer harm us or our children.

