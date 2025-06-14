Teachers for Choice

Arnold Gore
9h

The purpose of raising the issue of rehiring the workers who refused to take an experimental dangerous vaccine was ro gain support for the issue, Paperboy Prince has endorsed the issue. Unfortunately he cannot win the primary, But due to Rank choice voting, after he is eliminated from the field his 2nd choicw votes will be distributed as voted, If Paperboy Prince gets a substantial amount of votes, future candidates will take the issue SERIOUSLY, We have nothing to lose ranking him 1 and everything to gain. Can anyone tell me why I am wrong??

Bard Joseph
15h

Big money controls the NYC mayor.

A Republican might have a chance if the Dems split.

Wouldn't count on the election process itself.

