It is really pathetic that with ten candidates running in the Democratic Primary for Mayor of NYC not one of them engaged TEACHERS FOR CHOICE in any meaningful way on our issues. But that is the sad reality.

We are not kidding when we tell you we tried. We truly did. Really hard! We engaged every candidate running for NYC Mayor as a Democrat, and sadly not one of them engaged us in any substantial fashion.

First we had the group that avoided and dodged us. That includes Adrienne Adams, Brad Lander, Andrew Cuomo, Whitney Tilson, and Zellnor Myrie. Then we had four other candidates who each gave us a hard no on all of our issues, including Zohran Mamdani, Scott Stringer, Jessica Ramos, and of course, Mayor Eric Adams (who is now running as and independent).

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE actually appreciates the honesty and candor from the candidates who simply said no to all of our issues (with the exception of Hizzoner). No reason to waste anyone’s time - ours or theirs.

The only Democratic candidate who engaged us in some form was Michael Blake. His campaign sent us answers to our 3 major questions for fired unvaccinated workers, but none of his answers actually answered any of our questions.

I communicated further with his campaign manager, Lavora Barnes, to see if Blake would support ending all legal waivers for fired unvaccinated workers who want to come back to work. I appreciated my conversation with Ms. Barnes in this regard. However, they dragged their feet and did not follow up well. And since polling clearly and consistently shows Blake doesn’t have a real chance of winning the primary we did not feel the need to waste time and resources chasing his campaign.

When I told John Gilmore we were thinking of endorsing Blake, he educated me on an important part of his past voting record.

Back on June 13, 2019, Michael Blake was an elected Bronx Assemblyman driving home from his job in Albany, NY. He received a call and was told by Democratic leadership he had to turn around and come back to the Capitol in order to vote YES to repealing the religious exemption to vaccination for children. Then-Assemblyman Blake did as he was told: he turned his car around, went back to Albany, and voted YES to repeal the religious exemption. That repeal kicked 26,000 children out of all public and private schools throughout the entire state of New York.

***

Here are the answers Blake’s campaign sent to us for our 3 main questions:

QUESTION 1: As mayor, will you reinstate fired, unvaccinated NYC workers to our jobs?

Michael Blake’s response: As mayor, I will always strive to ensure fairness, public health, and respect for the law in every decision. I recognize that this issue has deeply impacted many individuals and families, and I take those concerns seriously. Reinstatement decisions must consider evolving legal standards, union agreements, and the broader public interest. I am committed to working with all stakeholders to explore equitable solutions for those affected.

QUESTION 2: Will you compensate us with back pay?

Michael Blake’s response: The question of back pay involves legal, fiscal, and contractual considerations that require thorough review. While I understand the desire for compensation, any decision must reflect the city’s budget constraints and obligations to all residents. I will remain open to dialogue and ensure a fair and transparent process guided by legal counsel and expert input. My goal is to treat every worker with dignity while safeguarding the city’s fiscal responsibility.

QUESTION 3: Do you support the Let Us Work Resolution 5 in the City Council that will reinstate us to our jobs but does not give us back pay?

Michael Blake’s response: I appreciate the City Council’s efforts to address this complex matter through Resolution 5. While I understand that it does not include back pay, it offers a potential path forward for many affected workers. I support continued discussion of this resolution as part of a broader effort to promote healing and fairness. As mayor, I will listen to all perspectives and work toward solutions that reflect our city’s values and unity.

***

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is a non-partisan organization. We do not endorse candidates based on party but solely on their positions surrounding medical freedom. We are currently endorsing Democratic candidates for City Council in 2025 (such as Phil Wong in Queens, District 30) who support the Let Us Work Resolution (Reso 5), as well as reinstating and compensating fired unvaccinated workers. However we are unable to support any Democrat for Mayor in 2025 because quite simply they do not support us.

