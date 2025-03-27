Teachers for Choice and NY Workers for Choice have invited all of the NYC candidates for mayor to our forum and not one Democrat has accepted our invitation.

At this time we are postponing our forum.

In addition to not coming to our forum, not one Democrat has released any position whatsoever on any of our major issues. Even for those who responded that they can’t attend the forum, not one of them has offered any information on what their position is or isn’t regarding our major issues.



Because of this, at this time, we cannot recommend any NYC voter ranks a single Democrat in the upcoming rank choice voting primary on June 24. We need responses to our below top 3 questions before we even consider any form of endorsement for any of the Democrats at this point in time.

We would like to thank Jim Walden and Curtis Sliwa for being the only candidates willing to be on the record and clear as to where they stand with fired unvaccinated workers in NYC.

Read Jim Walden’s written statement on fired workers (click here)

Watch my interview with Jim Walden on CHD TV (click here)

Watch Curtis Sliwa’s statement on fired workers (click here)

Our top 3 issues are the following:

Will you reinstate fired unvaccinated NYC workers to our jobs? Will you compensate us with backpay? Do you support the LET US WORK RESOLUTION 5 in City Council that will reinstate us to our jobs but does not give us backpay?

No Democrats have made clear statements to our issues, there is nothing on their websites or social media about our issues, and no Democrat has a written statement speaking to our issues.

Democrats Dodging Fired Workers

Here is what happened with all of our contacts with Democrats who want to be the next mayor of NYC:

***

Zohran Mamdani - We sent him a direct message on X, no response (despite being responsive over other issues in the past). I personally called and texted his Comms person Andrew and got him on the phone once, but no return call. Our organizers met Zohran at the March 23 rally in Brooklyn and gave him a flyer. He seemed genuinely interested and said he didn’t want this to “fall through the cracks” so gave us Katie’s email address (katie@zohranfornyc.com). When we emailed her she replied Zohran will not be attending.

Adrienne Adams - We emailed her campaign and received no response. We invited her in person at a rally in Brooklyn on Sunday March 23. She said she was interested. Followed up with email - no response.

Andrew Cuomo - Sent emails and invited via social media posts - no response.

Brad Lander - Our supporters met his staff at the March 23 Brooklyn rally and exchanged info with his staff. These supporters of ours went back and forth with texts, calls and emails. Once Resolution 5 was brought up the line went cold, and we never heard back again.

Scott Stringer - We invited him in person at the March 23 Brooklyn rally, he said he couldn’t make it.

Whitney Tilson - Sent direct message on X, no response (despite being responsive over other issues in the past). I personally called and texted his Coms person Jennifer and there was no response. Tilson liked and retweeted our flyer for our mayoral forum on X last week, but within an hour his team pulled down his own retweet and like.

Zellnor Myrie - He was invited via email, but his scheduler responded he can not attend.

Michael Blake - He was invited via email, no response.

Jessica Ramos - Ramos stands out as she was exceptionally rude every time she is engaged over our issues whether with us or one of our supporters. We have engaged her multiple times, respectfully, in person. Any time the name “Teachers for Choice” was mentioned it is as if the devil himself is before her. She becomes quite disrespectful and is unwilling to discuss any substantive policy issues.

Eric Adams - As mayor of New York he has all the power to end everything blocking us from returning to work and being compensated. Instead Adams continues to fight our victories in court and intentionally keep us out of our jobs. Adams was never formally invited to our now-postponed mayoral forum - since his position seems crystal clear to us - and he has declined to meet with any of us in person multiple times. We are ready and willing to meet with the mayor to discuss our issues at any time.

***

While this is very disappointing, it is not surprising. The NYC Democrats have long abandoned representing true working class issues. A sad and pathetic reality.