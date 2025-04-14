Open Letter to Eric Adams and Mike Mulgrew: Bring Back Fired Unvaccinated NYC Teachers Now!
Signed by over 500 NYC Educators and other Workers
To: Mayor Eric Adams, Chancellor Mellissa Aviles Ramos, and UFT President Michael Mulgrew:
This past Thursday, April 10th, the three of you joined in a press conference announcing that NYC Schools will be funding 3,700 new teacher positions for the next school year to begin September of 2025 to reduce the number of students per classroom.
Left unsaid in your announcement is that there is also a need to hire an additional 2,300 unfilled special education positions in NYC Schools. Taken together, this totals 6,000 educators needed in NYC.
Teachers for Choice sincerely feels it is painfully obvious what needs to happen right now: it’s time to institute a process that brings back trained professional educators fired or displaced for declining the COVID shot to help fill these thousands of positions that are unlikely to be fully staffed without us. Furthermore, it is obvious that the students of NYC and their families deserve to have tenured, experienced, proven educators return first. NYC parents do not deserve to have a mass hiring of brand new teachers just to continue cost cutting by preventing quality tenured educators from returning to NYC Schools for no good reason.
One of the most egregious barriers to allowing unvaccinated educators to come back to work is that we are required to sign a legal waiver that waives our right to sue NYC for unlawfully terminating us over the COVID shot mandate. Many of us have already won our cases in court, but NYC has those victories caught up in the appeals process preventing us from being reinstated to our jobs.
If NYC did nothing wrong, why do we have to waive our right to sue you?
In City Council, there is currently the Let Us Work Reso (Resolution 5) calling for fired unvaccinated workers to be reinstated to our jobs without having to sign a legal waiver to return. There are nearly a dozen Democrat cosponsors signed on to that resolution. In addition there is also the Let Us Work Act in Albany (bill A3686) sponsored by Democratic Assemblywoman Jaime Williams. This legislation is designed to create a process for unvaccinated teachers, firefighters, cops, sanitation workers and more to be reinstated in a time when every agency in NYC is understaffed and needs trained, experienced, and trusted professionals.
NYC Schools is not the only City agency that is understaffed; they all are! We need to bring every qualified professional back to work in our city immediately to do what is best for all of us, the entire city, not just special interests.
Both public and private sector employees across New York state continue to demand to be reinstated. Despite the COVID-19 vaccine mandate having been lifted in February of 2023, neither New York State nor New York City has done anything to reinstate the experienced and valuable employees who were unlawfully removed without due process. We believe all New York state and private sector employees fired or displaced for declining the COVID shot deserve to be reinstated to their positions as well.
Your April 10th announcement for these new teaching positions with zero plan to bring back unvaccinated terminated educators is reminiscent of your athlete vaccine exemption carve out of 2022. That’s when you allowed athletes and performers to return to work without getting vaccinated, but you continued to punish common unvaccinated workers like teachers, firefighters, cops, sanitation workers and medical professionals.
Unvaccinated educators terminated over the COVID shot mandate have a combined 50,000 years of experience. This is a conservative estimate of years of service. If a private company had thrown out that much experience and knowledge, the pundits would be blasting them on all the business news outlets. How will you explain to parents and pundits that in 2025 you’ve decided to double down on your colossally unwise COVID era business decision to kick out that many years of experience?
It is time to let common sense prevail, and to do what is best for everyone in New York City; for the children, students, parents, and for all our residents who rely upon needed services and protections that City workers provide.
You can learn more about the long struggles of fired unvaccinated NYC workers by reviewing the multiple letters we have sent to many government officials in city, state and federal office.
It is time for reinstatement with no barriers.
Sincerely,
Teachers for Choice and over 500 fired & displaced unvaccinated New York workers:
(300 of these signatures are from NYC DOE teachers and employees)
Michael Kane, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Diane Pagen, Social Worker, DOE, 7 years of service
Aura Moody, Social Worker, DOE, 24 years of service
Athena Clarke, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Stephanie DiCapua, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Rachel Maniscalco, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Mawuli Olivierre, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Anita Quash, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
John De Luca, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Ingrid Romero, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Dennis Strk, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Audrey Dennis, School Secretary, DOE, 29 years of service
Sophy Medina, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service
John Macari Jr., Lieutenant, NYPD, 17 years of service
Matt Connor, Trustee, National Coalition of Frontline Workers, FDNY, 19 years of service
Tom Lapolla, Battalion Chief, FDNY, 38 years of service
Amanda Pannenbacker, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 9 years of service
Rosalina Valera, Physician Assistant, Montefiore Medical Center, 15 years of service
Maria Abicca, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Kristen Robillard, Medical Doctor, Ascension Lourdes Hospital, 26 years of service
Brendan Fogarty, Firefighter Captain, FDNY, 20 years of service
Edmund Wallace, Steamfitter, NYCDOC, 8 years of service
George Garvey, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 10 years of service
James Schmitt, Supervisor of Mechanics, NYC Parks, 15 years of service
Vince DeMaria, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years service
Christopher Garry, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
O’Brian Pastrana, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service
Craig Collopy, Sergeant SDS, NYPD, 27 years of service
Daphne Halkias, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service
Javier Vasquez, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
Debby Hartz, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 29 years of service
Billy Kozis, Dietetic Technician, The New Jewish Home, 13 years of service
Matthew Keil, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Tim Heaton, Lieutenant, FDNY, 23 years of service
Soraya Sánchez, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
John Matland, Imaging Technologist, Northwell Health, 15 years of service
Ayesha Shaheed, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service
Gabriel Dalmau, Metal Work Mechanic, DSNY, 4 years of service
Chloe Pashman, Education Director, Bronxdale Tenants League, 10 years of service
Joseph Kennedy, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service
Sally Mussafi, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Sean Abell, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 2 years of service
Nicole Broecker, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Robert Banome, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
Jennette Michael Simo, Communication and Advocacy Worker, UNICEF, 3 years of service
Jeannette Frazer, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOT, 18 years of service
Rachel Goodman, Dietician, Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, 14 years of service
John Loiacono, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 8 years of service
Lisa Britton, Principal Appellate Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 5 years of service
Vincent Defonte, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service
Takira Poindexter, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 10 years of service
Thomas Libretti, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 4 years of service
Yseult Beecher, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 22 years of service
Amanda Strk, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service
Liz Delgado, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOI, 26 years of service
Anabelle Matyas, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Trina Adams, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 26 years of service
Juan Lopez, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 16 years of service
Janet Thomas, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Steve Speers, Independent Animator, 20 years of service
Carla Findlay, Teacher, Highland Elementary School, 1 year of service
Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Kristy Jones, Sergeant Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service
Juan Carlos Wahnon, Plumber, NYCDOC, 9 years of service
Kim Modzelewski, School Secretary, DOE, 8 years of service
Kathy Lally, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Inna Cohen, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Benedict LoParrino, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Roxanne Valdez, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Raymond Stefanik, Senior Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service
Annette Backof, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Rose Maria Barcia, Teacher, DOE 5 years of service
Elizabeth Parrino, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Shivan Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service
Margherita DeBonis, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Dulce Williams-Carrero, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Sunil Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Eden Quirk, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 29 years of service
Kiera Sullivan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Elizabeth Figueroa, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Brenda DeLisi-Flynn, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Raquel Ibarrola, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Nicole Cotilletta, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Phyllis Fadelici, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Raydiris Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Rena Gellman, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Mary Czado, School Secretary, DOE, 33 years of service
Senta Fromer, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Betziada Cruz, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Erin DiPasquale, School Psychologist, DOE, 1 year of service
Jessica Narciso, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Fran Schmitter, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Serina Mendez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Yvonne Costello, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Robert Portas, Senior Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 27 years of service
Kerry Ben-Jacob, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Cindy Corchado, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 8 years of service
Debbie Bertram, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Matthew Ozimek, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 19 years of service
Michelle Martino, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Carola Martinez, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Rosa Abreu, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Tracey Porter, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service
Meagan Velez, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Stephanie Franzese, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
D’Anna Morgan, Clerical Aide, Northwell Health, 1 year of service
Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Jeriann Jaloza, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Suzanne Deegan, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Demetra Platis, Area Manager, DOE, 12 years of service
Heidy Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Dina Hussien, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Christopher Fugelsang, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Richard Joseph, Paraprofessional, DOE, 7 years of service
Sabrina Casey, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Amy Hillers, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Elena Chin, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 23 years of service
Evelyn Zapata, Teacher, DOE, 30 years of service
Carmen Foschino, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Dvora Weinraub, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 21 years of service
Nicole Moore, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
David Dennis, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Eveliz Vazquez, Customer Information Representative, DOE, 10 years of service
Maria Ruscelli, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Maureen Hurley, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Horace Dennis, School Aide, DOE, 24 years of service
Anthony Morgan, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service
Zabdiel Valera, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service
Amoura Bryan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Rosann Perry, School Secretary, DOE, 10 years of service
Maritza Romero, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Anastasia Christopoulos, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 8 years of service
Michael Benzinger, Police Officer, NYPD, 20 years of service
Wendy Trudo, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service
Tavia Trusch, Assistant Principal, DOE, 40 years of service
Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Martha Gold, Physical Therapist, DOE, 19 years of service
Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Frances DiProssimo, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service
Nathalie Charles, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Tara Palladino, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Julia Baly, Principal, DOE, 23 years of service
Brianna Perez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Jessica Amadeo-Guzman, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Yvette Griffith, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Angeliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Dawn Klapak, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service
Michele Garrett, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Ricardo Alexander, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
James-Edward Germano, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Kristina Burbes, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
John Sylvester, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Stella Jack, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Amanda Donovan, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Jessica Nicchio, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Conni Calia, School Psychologist, DOE, 20 years of service
Jennifer Mortensen, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Joseph Columbia, Firefighter, FDNY, 18 years of Service
Sasha Delgado, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Dianne Baker Pacius, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Carin Rosado, Paramedic, FDNY, 10 years of service
Lorraine Masciarelli, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Herendra Pereyra, Teacher, DOE, 16 year of service
Matthew Morris, Firefighter, FDNY, 4 years of service
Elizabeth Banone, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Salvatore Maita, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service
Frank Calamanco, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 17 years of service
Melanie Smith, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service
Mitchum Greene, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Angeles De La Rosa, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Gene Adamowicz, Physical/Occupational Therapist, Peconic Bay Medical, 11 years of service
Sean Fitzgerald, Lieutenant, FDNY, 17 years of service
Chelise Plenty, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 18 years of service
Josephine Mazzara, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Laura Salamone, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service
Curtis Cutler, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 7 years of service
Maria Vicari, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Maria Isabel Ramirez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Eve Shire, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Corrine Lynch, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Jean Jean, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Lisa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service
Henry Wynn, Plumber, DOE, 4 years of service
Ricardo Ruiz Jr., Custodian, NYPD, 14 years of service
Rita Flores, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Stacy Ulahel, School Secretary, DOE, 11 years of service
Dorca Iris Genao, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 8 years of service
Brian Smith, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service
Patricia Buccellato, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 3 years of service
Jude Pierre, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
Paul Schweit, Firefighter, FDNY, 10 years of service
Anthony Figueroa, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 8 yrs of service
Joseph Starna, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service
Yaditza Rodriguez, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service
Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Lisa Medina, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service
Stephen Jones, Court Officer, NYS Unified Courts System, 6 years of service
Carolyn Grimando, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Paige Gepes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Ramona Sav Nolan, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Francine Benitez, School Secretary, DOE, 12 years of service
Crystal Salas, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service
Damaris Monserrate, Educational Assistant, DOE, 10 years of service
Ayellet Moas, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
James Hoffman, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Alexandria Ziraschi, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Ayse Ustares, Social Worker, DOE, 21 years of service
Bonnie Tortora, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service
Tammy Hoover, Registered Nurse, United Health Services Hospital, 20 years of service
Joseph DePaola, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service
Judy Wright, Ultrasound Technologist, Ascension Lourdes Binghamton, 30 years of service
Stella Mitchell-Porto, Assistant Principal, DOE, 30 years of service
Angela Velez, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 19 years of service
Maria Haralampopoulos, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Steven Stone, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 30 years of service
Maria Arcodia, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Patricia Catoire, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service
Travis Carter, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Maria Wohlers, Kitchen School Lunch Aide, DOE, 6 years of service
Brian MacConnell, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service
Adrianne Urzia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Jamie Hawley, Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service
Michellene Barrett, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Joelle McCartney, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Lauren Toscano, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Tiffany Vesterman, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Christina Roeder, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Latanya Collins, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Catherine Morgan-Velez, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service
Tatiana Bonilla, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Kennia Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Lorraine Rodriguez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service
Terry Audate, Social Worker, DOE, 10 years of service
Frank Beghin, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Chalanda Walker, Literacy Coach, DOE, 14 years of service
Natasha Henry, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Krista O'Dea, Rescue Paramedic, FDNY, 17 years of service
Barbara Presvelis, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Kevin Thayne, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service
Christine O’Reilly, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Sarah Wiesel, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service
Michael Dailey, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service
Michelle Manno, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service
Diane Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Michelle Hyatt, Teacher, DOE, 1 year of service
Jacqueline Brown Mayo, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 18 years of service
Kevin Magee, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Maria Mantilla, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 6 years of service
Mariana Argyros, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Christine Gross, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Rosangel and Alex Perez, Podcasters, Indie Media Arts & Entertainment, 13 years of service
Michelle Alleyne, Sergeant Public Safety, CUNY, 24 years of service
AnaMarie Medina, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service
Stephanie Dailey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 23 years of service
Caroline Romero, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Jessica Csepku, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Briana Moskowitz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Adrienne Asencio, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 10 years of service
Maria Bookas, School Counselor, DOE, 18 years of service
Alissa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 3 years of service
Christine Arce, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Felicia Hagan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Meredith Pratt, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 19 years of service
Paula Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Ivone Angola, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 4 years of service
Deborah Santiago, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service
Melomy Johnson, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service
Monica Martin, School Nurse, DOE, 10 years of service
Karen Bianchi, Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 9 years of service
Rosemary Davis, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service
Remo Dello Loio, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Ora Burke, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Leah Kukla, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Stella Finchum, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service
Dina Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Sylvia Valentin, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service
Yenni Morgan, Clinical Assistant, Stony Brook Medicine, 2 years of service
Nery Morales, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of services
Paulina Makis, School Aide, DOE, 7 years of service
Paul Argento, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service
Luz Cruz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 25 years of service
Caroline D’Ambrosio, Registered Nurse, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, 4 years of service
Betsaida Valez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 14 years of service
Cassandra Ynocencio, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Monephia Thompson, Clerical Worker, DOE, 3 years of service
Jack Wei Lin, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 14 years of service
Rachel Hodge, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service
Angela Morley, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service
Joanie Giammarino, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service
Ekaterina Udina, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Donna Noyce, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 16 years of service
Nancy Wallace, Licensed Practical Nurse, Sunrise Assisted Living, 24 years of service
Chaim Gertman, Computer Service Technician, DOE, 22 years of service
Orline Borno, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service
Oscar Bravo, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Lisa Schumacher, Empathy Trainer, NYCHHC, 8 years of service
Steven Clifford, Steamfitter, NYCDOC, 8 years of service
Kristina Bako, Clerical Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 6 years of service
Jennifer LaBarbera, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Ageliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Daniel Graham, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Alexandra Kalaitzidis, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service
Jaime Gibbs, Inpatient Medical Coder, Northwell Health, 3 years of service
Marc Robinson, Police Officer, NYPD, 15 years of service
Cynthia Arvelo, Registered Nurse, NYCHHC, 9 years of service
Roxalana Jordan, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 6 years of service
Louis Luciano, Clinical/Administrator, Epilepsy Foundation, 9 months of service
Veronica Tobjy, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Adam Waldman, Business Analyst, JP Morgan, 12 years of service
Carlos Cabezas, Health Navigator, Urban Health Plan, 9 years of service
Leticia Edghill, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Chris Kalaitzidis, Food Service Worker, DOE, 17 years of service
Patricia DeCarlo, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Arthur Roldan, Police Officer, NYPD, 19 years of service
Linda Jean-Louis, Supervisor Level I, NYCHRA, 21 years of service
Gisele Rentas, Administration Coordinator, Good Shepherd Services, 2 years of service
Donna Marti, Direct Support Professional, Help On The Way, 3 years of service
Katherine Wynn, Associate Director of Client Engagement, DentaQuest, 6 years of service
Kensha Casimir, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Israel Marti Jr., Science Lab Worker, GoodTemps, 1 year of service
Shawn Olivo, Censored Musician, Self-Employed, 10 years of service
David Burgos, Police Officer, NYPD, 16 years of service
Aqila Norris, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Maryann Massaci, Nurse Practitioner, St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, 10 years of service
Anna Vailas, Teacher, DOE, 20 Years of service
Dion Powell, Consultant, IAMA CleinBuerger, 2 years of service
Melissa Trama, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 10 years of service
Barbara Coakley, School Aide, DOE, 33 years of service
Andrea Tichio, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Sharlene Jackson, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Private Practice, 14 years of service
Victor Gomez, Deputy Chief Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service
Joseph Forgione, Superintendent, SDNY, 22 years of service
Sara Coombs-Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Maria Cardona, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 17 years of service
Noelle Florio, Teacher, William Floyd Union Free School District, 22 years of service
Joy Amanda: all rights reserved, without prejudice, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Jeremy Ramos, Detective, NYPD, 16 years of service
Edmund Lee, NYC’s #1 Street Activist, DJelf7, 30 years of service
Johanna Ulloa, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Marianna Ciaccia-Liss, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Marlon Bethel, Detective, NYPD, 15 years of service
RoseAnna Silvestri-Incantalupo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service
Dennis Harrison, Police Officer, NYPD, 15 years of service
Dahlia Mendoza, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service
Andra Telesford, Registered Nurse, Horizon Healthcare, 5 years of service
Rafael Adrian Toro, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Kathleen Wallace, Esthetician, Wave Wellness, 19 years of service
Alejandra Casado, Teacher, DOE, 4 years of service
Cely Decolongon, Sergeant, NYPD, 19 years of service
Maria Forgione, School Secretary, DOE, 17 years of service
Erin Maccheroni, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Ivan Santana, Proofreader, Davis Polk, 2 years of service
Olivia Vosilla, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Amanda Tulier, Registered Nurse, Mount Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital, 9 years of service
Brittany Velazquez, Assistant Principal, DOE, 10 years of service
Tayler Thompson, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 8 years of service
Angelo Petraglia, Senior Threat Analyst, DOITT/NYC Cyber Command, 5 years of service
Craig Smith, Bus Operator, MTA, 31 years of service
John Olley, Communications Technician, AT&T, 3 years of service
Nicoletta Masullo, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Howard Bellingham, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 17 years of service
Jacquelin Reyes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 22 years of service
Genene Tosto, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
AnneMarie Hickey, SDS Medical Coder, NYU Langone, 7 years of service
Samantha Siano, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Heidi Youn, School Counselor, DOE, 6 years of service
Rey Cortez, Network Service Technician, NYC Office of Labor Relations, 20 years of service
AnnaRose Carpenito, Ultrasound Technologist, NYCHHC, 26 years of service
Amie Wales, Registered Nurse, Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, 20 years of service
Ronette Savoth, Paraprofessional, DOE, 19 years of service
Henrietta Dudas, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Victoria Arrigo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Esperanza Castro, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service
Emilio Edwards, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service
Margaret Florini, Medical Laboratory Scientist, Ascension Health, 6 years of service
Alma Guerrero, School Safety Agent, NYPD, 15 years of service
Laurianne Timko, Senior Ultrasound Technician, NYU Medical Center, 22 years of service
Sandra Wayne, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Diane Capezza, Psychotherapist, Jamaica Hospital, 23 years of service
Jatnna Bobadilla, Associate Confidential Investigator, NYCHHC, 10 years of service
Carmen Rodriguez, FGP Sec II-Intake/Sched, NYU Medical Center, 9 years of service
Rosemarie Harrington, Surgical Technologies, NYU Medical Center, 17 years of service
Matt O’Leary, eDiscovery Manager, NYCDOI, 5 years of service
Samuel Belhomme, Pharmacy Technician, NYU Langone Medical Center, 3 years of service
Janet Kalten, Registered Nurse, NYU Long Island, 30 years of service
William Hotaling, MRI technologist, Guthrie (at the time Lourdes Hospital), 4 months of service
Wendy Frey, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 10 years of service
Kayla McMillen, Phlebotomist, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 7 years of service
Edward Bender, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida-Health Buffalo Hospital, 2 years of service
Patti Smith, Executive Assistant, United Health Services, 16 years of service
Sara Pedro, Registered Nurse, Northwell/Lenox Hill/Mt. Sinai Morningside, 16 years of service
Theresa Godfroy, Self-Employed Landlord, 10 years of services
Amarfi Martinez, EVS Supervisor, Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, 11 years of service
Megan Turner, Registered Nurse, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital-Binghamton, 10 years of service
Susan Walker, Occupational Therapist, Marquis Home Care, 4 years of service
Deb Dempsey, Physical Therapist, Marquis Home Care, 4 years of service
Florangela Mendez, Stroke Unit Clerk, Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens, 22 years of service
Melanie Weiss, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 20 years of service
Robert Prawel, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 8 years of service
Stephanie DeJohn, Registered Nurse, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 14 years of service
Renee Eckam, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 2 years of service
Amanda McCarthy, Registered Nurse, Northern Dutchess Hospital, 7 years of service
Bethany Freeman, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Cr., 9 years of service
Jennifer Mason, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service
Jolene Ebert, Radiologic Technologist, Roswell Park/Buffalo Hospital, 10 years of service
Timothy Collins, IT Programmer, Health Research Inc/Roswell Park Cancer, 15 years of service
Elaine Janak, Registered Nurse, Oishei Children’s Hospital-Buffalo, 37 years of service
Terri Bligen, Endoscopy Technician, Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens, 32 years of service
Iris Moore, Medical Coder, NYU Langone Medical Center, 31 years of service
Kristina Adams, Speech and Language Pathologist, United Health Services, 15 years of service
Karen Hellmann, Registered Nurse, United Health Services, 18 years of service
Calene Gennett, Registered Nurse, Susquehanna Anesthesia Affiliates, 15 years of service
Xandora Palmisano, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 10 years of service
Victoria Russo, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Wendy Cooper, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Cancer Center, 18 years of service
Sara Baxter, Registered Nurse, The Guthrie Clinic, 19 years of service
Jessica Schacor-Bennett, Workers Compensation Liaison, NYC Parks, 11 years of service
Kelly Dixon, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Yvette DeLuise, Registered Nurse, Binghamton General Hospital, 3 years of service
Esfir Viti, Licensed Practical Nurse, St. Luke’s Home New Hartford, 6 years of service
Kathleen Christy, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 19 years of service
Raina Thorsen, Speech Pathologist, DOE, 16 years of service
Sarah Haseney, Nurse Practitioner, Northwell Health, 12 years of service
Christina DellaRocca, Teacher, 8 years of service
Melanie Bamberger, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Peconic Bay Medical, 7 years of service
Lauren Raiolo, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
John Clarke, Gardener, NYC Parks, 18 years of service
Lucille Cravotta, Senior Court Reporter, NYS Supreme Court, 22 years of service
Tara McCarthy, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Adriana Scalici, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 3 years of service
Renee Butler, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Irina Abramov, Medical Office Representative, Northwell Health, 20 years of service
Michael DellaRocca, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Megan Fontaine, Registered Nurse, United Health Services, 12 years of service
Andrea Fox, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Mia Torres, CT Supervisor, Mather Hospital Northwell Health, 4 years of service
Nicole Cintron-Dominguez, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Veronica Newton, Registered Nurse, Northwell- Flexstaff, 4 years of service
Karen La Rosa, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 30 years of service
NEW SIGNERS EFFECTIVE 3-7-2025
Angela Bastone-Pergola, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 19 years of service
Patricia MacDonald, Nurse Practitioner, Northwell Health, 15 years of service
Nilberk Kurt, Registrar/Clerk, Staten Island University Hospital, 4 years of service
Maria Pimentel, Medical Assistant, NYU Langone, 16 years of service
Donna Rubino, Doctor of Audiology, NYU Langone, 21 years of service
Joy Altrui, Registered Nurse, North Shore University Hospital, 15 years of service
Alison Corley-Dubose, Senior Physician Assistant, LIJ Hospital, 15 years of service
Michele Woodward, Chief Physician Assistant, Northwell's SI Hospital, 27 years of service
Bob Rettino, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Jennifer Bailey, School Safety Agent, NYPD, 17 years of service
Eileen Hagan, Registered Nurse, Northwell Syosset Hospital, 30 years of service
Eugenia Chavez, Teacher, NYCEE, 5 years of service
Karen Cronin, Nursing Assistant, Huntington Hospital, 23 years of service
Julia Shaw, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 14 years of service
Irene Phillips, Social Worker, NYS Office of Mental Health-Queens, 14 years of service
Jennifer Bardalamas, Medical Coder, United Health Services-Binghamton, 7 years of service
Kelly Davey, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Courtney Venafro, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Marisol Ventrice, Medical Assistant, Northwell Health-Staten Island, 20 years of service
Nadira Mahabir, Social Worker, Northwell Health, 3 years of service
Charlotte Baysac, Registered Nurse, NYCHHC, 9 years of service
Dawn Spahn, DOE, 15 years of service
Katy Walker Mejia, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Melissa Chios, Executive Director,
Danny Hulkower, Sanitation Worker, SDNY, 6 years
Anna Ioffe, Community Assistant, NYCCHR, 4 years of service
Elvia Mejia, Stagehand, Peloton Studios, 4 years of service
Sarah Marino, Paraprofessional, 8 years of service
Dan Settoducato, Corrections Officer, NYCDOC, 8 years of service
Aretha Simmons, Administrative Staff Analyst, NYCDCAS, 17 years of service
Angela SanFilippo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service
Michele Lawton, Chief Physician Assistant, Northwell Health, 27 years of service
Andrea Ramsey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service
Marianne Bryant, Mammogram Coordinator, NYU Langone, 7 years of service
Denise Vitale, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Judy Stamos, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 12 years of service
Tom Wiermann, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Deborah Rothschild, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 27 years of service
Anna Marie Restaino, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
and many thousands more New York workers too numerous to list here
IF You More Than Pretend to Care About NYC Children And Teachers… DO-THE-RIGHT-THING & HIRE THEM BACK!