10 NYC Teachers Fired for Declining Covid Vaccination Get Their Jobs Back with Back Pay
Judge's decision is attached below in PDF format
(UPDATE - none of these teachers have gotten their jobs back. NYC has appealed the decision which has stopped them from being reinstated to work or getting any back pay. The battle continues)
Today Judge Ralph Porzio ruled that 10 out of 17 plaintiffs in the DiCapua v. City of New York case should report to work tomorrow, reinstated with all of our seniority and ordered backpay. He ruled that the religious exemptions that were denied to us are now granted. The case is backed by Children’s Health Defense and would have never made it to court without the support and vision of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Over 100 people came to be part of a non-denominational prayer vigil that convened right before the hearing. Pictured above are those 100+ people entering the courthouse.
Judge Porzio denied 5 of the plaintiffs because they have already returned to their jobs, but 3 were denied because he claimed they did not “exhaust” the full administrative process to obtain a religious exemption. Our attorney Sujata Gibson disagrees with this interpretation of the facts and is likely to challenge this specific decision.
The request for certification of a class action lawsuit was denied largely because Judge Porzio said the class requested was too broad, however this leaves wide open the possibility of making a new request for a more narrow class action. Our attorneys are discussing various strategies in terms of how to move forward to receive relief for all who have been impacted.
This is a very, very positive decision and step in the right direction for all of us. The 10 plaintiffs who were reinstated with backpay today have been fighting in court since September or 2021; almost 2 years to the day.
Download the judge’s 22 page decision here:
Looks like the judge decided to play it safe and avoided rocking the boat too much. Sad. I’m happy for those whose rights were restored. God bless!
This is WONDERFUL WORK. Thank God for CHD and all the workers who remain unnamed and will be rewarded in heaven. The teachers who did this are so brave, so beautiful! I retired from NYC DOE in 2017, just before this crazy nonsense. I know I would have had the kids take their masks off ALL the time when no one was looking. It's disgusting to mask kids, and I know that I would NEVER have taken the JAB. I would have been fired like this.
And trust me, these are the types of teachers you want, those who will NOT buckle when told to do something unethical. Those who will NOT teach their kids to "genderize" themselves. These are the ones who are principled and will stand against all odds to protect their kids and themselves.
I bet the principals will be happy to have them back because these are the workers!!!
Reinstated with FULL pay! WONDERFUL RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS ought to hold for everyone, including the children. Do we have them back for the kids?