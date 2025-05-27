Teachers For Choice Endorses Phil Wong for City Council!
Wong fully supports "Reinstate & Compensate"
Phil Wong is running for City Council in Queens, NY District 30. That seat is currently held by Bob Holden who is leaving at the end of the year due to term limits. Holden has endorsed Phil Wong in the Democratic Primary which is happening on June 24th.
TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is also endorsing Phil because he fully and completely supports fired unvaccinated workers being reinstated and compensated, just like Holden does.
This is a very important race in Queens because one of Phil's opponents is Dermot Smyth who is a high-ranking UFT official. UFT is the NYC teacher’s union, and they fully supported the mandates that fired thousands of us who wanted to make our own medical choices. We absolutely must defeat Smyth in this primary election, and Phil Wong is the way we do that!
Watch the clip from John Macari on The Finest Unfiltered Podcast where Phil shows his full support for fired unvaccinated workers:
Learn more about Phil Wong on Facebook and X @PhilWong2025
This is interesting. A Queens constituent posted their ballot (absentee ballot?) showing they ranked PHIL WONG #1 and then PAUL #2 (see link at end of this comment) I think I agree with that. Multiple people I know in Queens tell me Paul is a good guy. Unfortunately he never got back to me when I reached out to him, so we have not spoken about mandates yet. But most important is that NO ONE votes for or ranks Dermot Smyth, who is a shill for UFT/UNITY -- https://x.com/middleburgher/status/1924774515625607277
Kudos to Wong. He’s also supporting the retirees in the fight to save our Medicare.