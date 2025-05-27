Phil Wong is running for City Council in Queens, NY District 30. That seat is currently held by Bob Holden who is leaving at the end of the year due to term limits. Holden has endorsed Phil Wong in the Democratic Primary which is happening on June 24th.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is also endorsing Phil because he fully and completely supports fired unvaccinated workers being reinstated and compensated, just like Holden does.

This is a very important race in Queens because one of Phil's opponents is Dermot Smyth who is a high-ranking UFT official. UFT is the NYC teacher’s union, and they fully supported the mandates that fired thousands of us who wanted to make our own medical choices. We absolutely must defeat Smyth in this primary election, and Phil Wong is the way we do that!

Watch the clip from John Macari on The Finest Unfiltered Podcast where Phil shows his full support for fired unvaccinated workers:

Learn more about Phil Wong on Facebook and X @PhilWong2025

Phil Wong on X

Phil Wong on Facebook