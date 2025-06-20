I had the honor and privilege of being introduced to Richard Barsamian by my dear friend Jimmy Wagner, who is the founder of the Donald J. Trump Republican Club in Brooklyn. Rich is the Chairman of the Kings County Republicans.

Over dinner Rich made very clear to me, repeatedly, that he firmly supports fired unvaccinated workers being reinstated and compensated. Recently Rich was interviewed by another dear friend of mine, Tramell Thompson, on his Progressive Action platform:

Vote for Richard Barsamian in Brooklyn’s District 47 in the Republican primary. Early voting is running now until June 22. Election day is June 24.

Out to dinner with a killer Brooklyn crew!

Follow Rich on X here