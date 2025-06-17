

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE remembers who stood with us and when. Councilwoman Inna Vernikov has been publicly supporting us since December of 2021. She marched with fired unvaccinated workers and anti-lockdown activists to Gracie Mansion in defiance of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandates and his “Key to the City” segregation policies.

https://x.com/InnaVernikov/status/1470853011480190987

Then in March of 2022, when Councilwoman Vickie Paladino held a rally with over 300 fired workers at the Unisphere in Queens, Inna was the only other elected official there with us. She spoke out loud, strong, and passionately in support of reinstating and compensating fired unvaccinated NYC workers.

Inna is also a cosponsor of Resolution 5, the Let Us Work Resolution, that is currently in City Council. Reso 5 has bipartisan support and is calling for the reinstatement of unvaccinated workers without requiring us to sign legal waivers to return.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE supports Inna Vernikov in the current Republican primary in Brooklyn’s District 48. All registered Republicans in D-48 need to vote for Inna. Early voting has already begun running now through June 22, election day is June 24.