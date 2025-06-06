TEACHERS FOR CHOICE (TFC) is honored to endorse Julie M. Milner for Queens Civil Court Judge in the Democratic Primary, Municipal District 2 (serving Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, Corona, Elmhurst, Woodside, Maspeth, Sunnyside, Rego Park, and Forest Hills).

As a former NYC DOE teacher, Julie empathizes with our struggles and understands the legal battle ahead. “Teaching was the hardest job I ever had,” Julie says, “and that was before COVID hit. It was the hardest job, but the most rewarding. I know I made a difference in my students’ lives. Teachers do not get enough credit for all they do!”

Julie transitioned to higher education just before COVID and taught alternative certification teachers getting their master’s degree. She supported their efforts to “build the plane while flying” and witnessed firsthand student educators who were denied accommodations and summarily dismissed from the job they had put so much blood, sweat and tears into.

Julie decided to enter politics to have more control over local government. First, she was appointed to Community Board 6, and then she decided to run for judge after noticing a lack of contested judicial races in Queens.

“It’s vital to elect an independent judiciary,” Julie adds, “otherwise we have installed political hacks making biased decisions.” Julie feels it’s her civic duty to give the voters a choice, and TFC greatly supports her in this effort! We know how important our courts are; we’ve been fighting in state and federal court for nearly four years now.

Learn more about Julie at JulieMilner.com

Follow her on X here