Share post
Teachers for Choice is INCREASING daily posts from now till Election Day!

TRUMP / RFK MAHA Townhall tonight and 10-10 Times Square Action
Michael Kane
Oct 08, 2024
Share
From now until election day November 5th, Teachers for Choice will be increasing the number of posts we put out a day. Instead of one a day or one every other day it will be 2 to 3 posts a day. So much important information as we head to election day, especially in New York.

Here are two immediate important updates:

  1. The MAHA virtual Town Hall is tonight, Tuesday, October 8, 8pm ET with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump. They are NOT taking live questions! So go register and submit your question now. Save your question, take a SCREENSHOT of your question, post it on social media, in my comments below. What is the most important MEDICAL FREEDOM Question that you have for Kennedy and Trump? Submit your question now here - http://usa24townhall.com/join-oct-8

  2. This Thursday, October 10, 12 noon, we are rallying for VOTE NO on PROP 1. Please no violent messages, language or signs. Please read our code of conduct for the action. We hope you join us for this peaceful educational action.

Michael Kane