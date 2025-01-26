Playback speed
TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is Fighting for Medical Freedom in NY, D.C. and America!

Please support us if you can
Michael Kane
Jan 26, 2025
2
1
Transcript

As Teachers for Choice and Autism Action Network prepare to bring New Yorkers to Washington DC for the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., we wish to thank everyone who is supporting all of our efforts!

The above video shows some amazing highlights from our rally in Albany, NY with Del Bigtree, Mary Holland, Tricia Lindsay, Dr. James Lyons Weiler, Bobbie Anne Cox and so many more amazing doctors, attorneys and activists.

Washington DC on January 29th is going to be even bigger and more powerful!

Please support our efforts. Here’s how you can do that:

  1. GET ON THE BUS TO WASHINGTON DC! Learn how here

  2. TELL YOUR FRIENDS to come to DC! (share our posts)

  3. DONATE HERE:

DONATE

Your donation will go to my partners at Autism Action Network founded by John Gilmore. In 2025, Teachers for Choice is working in partnership with John and AAN

***

American Values Pac

The buses headed to DC are generously sponsored by American Values Pac. Everyone who comes to DC on the bus will also receive a MAHA t-shirt and baseball cap. For more information go to AVPAC.us (previously AV24).

