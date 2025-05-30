Teachers for Choice

Leslie Manookian Presents at Launch Event for MAHA Institute in Washington, DC

Michael Kane
May 30, 2025
Leslie Manookian, President of Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF), is a legend in the American Health Freedom Movement since 2011 when she released the award winning film The Greater Good.

During COVID,

Leslie Manookian
and Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) defeated the federal travel mask mandate in court and defended unvaccinated teachers from L.A. in a federal case that struck holes in the infamous Jacobson decision.

In her personal capacity, Leslie wrote and helped pass the IDAHO MEDICAL FREEDOM ACT which is landmark legislation that banned nearly all medical mandates throughout the state of Idaho. In the above clip, Mary Holland introduces Leslie at the launch event for the MAHA Institute in Washington, DC on May 15, 2025.

