Impactful Lobby Day at the Capitol in Albany, NY!

Please donate to TEACHERS FOR CHOICE and AUTISM ACTION NETWORK so we can continue our efforts in Albany, NY as well as in DC and across the country:

DONATE

Yesterday Teachers for Choice, Autism Action Network, Children’s Health Defense and MAHA Action sponsored a rally & lobby day for medical freedom at the Capitol in Albany, NY that was extremely successful and impactful.

Bus from Long Island and NYC arrives in Albany!

Nearly 200 people came to rally and lobby their lawmakers. The energy was high as Kevin Nathaniel and the Spirit Drummers kept the rhythm going all day long. We all educated our lawmakers on the HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA, a slate of bills we want to see become law in New York so we can Restore & Reclaim our rights!

We heard from amazing speakers including Naomi Wolf, Mary Holland, Bobbie Anne Cox, John Gilmore, Sophy Medina, Jimmy Wagner, Shannon Joy, Elena Chin, and more. Organizations such as Moms for Liberty and Bravest for Choice showed up in full force to make the event a success!

Rally at the Capitol begins

Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense

John Gilmore, President of Autism Action Network

Myself (Michael Kane) and Naomi Wolf

In the days ahead I will be posting more about the Let Us Work Act for fired unvaccinated workers and the lobbying efforts that occurred in Albany for it, led by the amazing Aura Moody. I will also be posting about the Education for All Act to fix the broken medical exemption for medically fragile children to attend school - more soon.

Lastly, I was honored to meet this young man at the Capitol in Albany. He was extremely helpful all day long and was wearing an awesome t-shirt!