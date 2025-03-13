BREAKING: Dave Weldon's Confirmation Hearing was Cancelled This Morning!

The confirmation hearing for Dr. David Weldon to be CDC Director has been CANCELED! CEO of Children’s Health Defense Mary Holland texted me this morning from the hearing in DC confirming this to be true. Rita Palma did as well.

The hearing was set to begin today at 10 am, but the Whitehouse cancelled it just 40 minutes before it was about to begin. It appears that Weldon does not have all the votes secured he needs to be fully confirmed. I would blame Senator Bill Cassidy and Big Pharma for this. AXIOS has reported that Weldon's entire nomination has been pulled and it appears that is true.

This is terrible for us!

Weldon is a doctor and former member of Congress. He has said vaccines were linked to Autism 2 decades ago. He even sponsored a federal bill to remove thimerosal (mercury) from all vaccines back in 2007.

This is a setback for us, and a win for Big Pharma.