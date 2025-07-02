WE DID IT! Not one bad bill passed in New York in 2025!!!

WE DID IT! YOU DID IT!

Teachers for Choice and Autism Action Network defeated every bad bill attacking medical freedom in Albany, NY in 2025. Not one bad bill moved even one inch!

If you support this critical work, please support us by donating to our partner Autism Action Network today:

Autism Action Network was even able to get a bill passed through the Assembly that allows people with disabilities to use the communication method they choose and not the method chosen by state agencies. This supports the nearly miraculous Spellers system that many adults and children with Autism utilize.

We also went on the offense working to get the EDUCATION FOR ALL ACT passed which would restore the medical exemption to vaccination for kids to attend school in New York. We met with over a dozen high-level Democrats in Albany who all admitted we were right. We even met with Governor Hochul’s office. The EDUCATION FOR ALL ACT was not passed this year, but we are very confident we will get this bill to become law in 2026.

But none of this can happen without you and your support. Please donate what you can and spread the word.

