Teachers for Choice, Autism Action Network, Children’s Health Defense and MAHA Action are calling for the lawmakers in Albany to pass the HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA which is a bi-partisan slate of proposed legislation.

The HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA is a group of 5 bills that will restore basic fundamental human rights to the people of New York that have been stolen from us by an anti-human rights campaign that has taken away our rights in the guise of “public health.”

Join us in championing a New York where every individual’s human rights are upheld and medical freedom is the cornerstone of our health care system. Your support can make this a reality!

JOIN US IN ALBANY ON MAY 14!

Bus from LI and NYC May 14 to Albany Vaccine Rights Rally and Lobbying Day Michael Kane · May 4 We are going back to Albany on May 14 again to fight for our fundamental human rights. We have a slate of good bills to push and a bunch of bad bills to stop. We have done this for 5 years in a row, and we have been able to stop every bad bill we have fought against. Let's keep this going. Read full story

Human Rights Agenda Flyer Final 393KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please donate today to Teachers for Choice and Autism Action Network to pass THE HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA in Albany, NY:

DONATE