Come to Albany, NY on May 14 to fight for medical freedom! Please donate today to Teachers for Choice and Autism Action Network to pass THE HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA in Albany, NY:
Teachers for Choice, Autism Action Network, Children’s Health Defense and MAHA Action are calling for the lawmakers in Albany to pass the HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA which is a bi-partisan slate of proposed legislation.
The HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA is a group of 5 bills that will restore basic fundamental human rights to the people of New York that have been stolen from us by an anti-human rights campaign that has taken away our rights in the guise of “public health.”
Join us in championing a New York where every individual’s human rights are upheld and medical freedom is the cornerstone of our health care system. Your support can make this a reality!
