We are going back to Albany on May 14 again to fight for our fundamental human rights. We have a slate of good bills to push and a bunch of bad bills to stop. We have done this for 5 years in a row, and we have been able to stop every bad bill we have fought against. Let's keep this going.

We have achieved this because:

We Show Up!

Now we have a bus from Long Island and New York City!

To reserve a seat on the bus, please email Michael Kane at:

nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com

Email Michael Kane the following:

(1) Your name

(2) cell phone number

(3) email address

(4) which of the three stops you want to use.

We will be keeping track of how many seats are left, and making sure the bus doesn’t leave without you.

$50 is the suggested donation for buses

This price does not cover the full cost of the bus. So if you can, please donate more than the suggested donation.

If your means do not allow the suggested donation, donate what you can.

If you can’t donate at all, we need you more than we need your money.

Donate Here:

The bus starts on Long Island stopping at:

1. Roslyn

2. Flushing Queens

3. The Bronx.

Contact Michael Kane at nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com or John Gilmore at jgilmore@autismactionnetwork.org with any questions.

Bus Stops

(1) Roslyn: Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searingtown Road North, just north of the Long Island Expressway — 4:30 a.m.

(2) Flushing/Queens: Flushing, Main Street & Long Island Expressway, north side of the Expressway — 4:45 a.m.

(3) Bronx: Yankee Stadium, East 161 Street next to McDonald's on Jerome Avenue, across the street from Yankee Stadium — 5:20 a.m.

***

Learn more about the slate of bills we are supporting called THE HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA here: