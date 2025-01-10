(1) Send the HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA flyer to your reps in Albany. Tell them to support this legislation, and tell them which one of these 5 bills matters most to you.

(2) Join our ZOOM TONIGHT, Friday, January 10th at 7pm, to learn more about The HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA and our Indoor Rally in Albany on January 14.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/UDiuKlBwQJKB6XtoeJqBJQ#/registration

The 2025 legislative session in Albany is now upon us. Teachers for Choice and Autism Action Network are calling for the lawmakers in Albany to pass the HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA which is a bi-partisan slate of proposed legislation.

The HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA is a group of 5 bills that will restore basic fundamental human rights to the people of New York that have been stolen from us by an anti-human rights campaign that has taken away our rights in the guise of “public health.”

Join us in championing a New York where every individual’s human rights are upheld and medical freedom is the cornerstone of our health care system. Your support can make this a reality!

Download our HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA flyer as a pdf

Please consider making a donation to help Teachers for Choice and Autism Action Network continue to fight for the HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA in New York for all of 2025:

