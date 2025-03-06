Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) headed by Leslie Manookian is going back to court this month fighting one of the most significant cases in the history of American Medical Freedom. The case represents unvaccinated educators from Los Angeles fired for not getting the COVID shot, and it has already shot serious holes in the infamous Jacobson Supreme Court ruling from over 100 years ago. What is happening in this case is nothing short of historic!

I interviewed Leslie Manookian on CHD TV where she gave all the latest updated info on this case. It’s an absolute must watch!

BACKGROUND:

Initially this case lost in the lower court, but HFDF appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals who ultimately ruled that the evidence presented to them proved the COVID shot did not stop transmission. Because of this, the court ruled that the court case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts does not apply!

The infamous Jacobson ruling issued a $5 fine to a man (Jacobson) who refused a smallpox vaccine mandate in Massachusetts over 100 years ago. But since the smallpox vaccine was believed to prevent transmission at that time, the 9th Circuit ruled this cannot apply to the COVID shot as it is not recognized to stop transmission.

The judges also ruled that it was crazy Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) still had a vaccine mandate in place for COVID in the year 2023! Watch the court rightly lambast LAUSD’s attorneys in the following clip from nearly two years ago:

After this it was all-but-certain that HFDF and the LA teachers would be victorious in the 9th Circuit. Immediately, LAUSD began the process to repeal their vaccine mandate in what appeared to be a blatant attempt to skate justice. When the LAUSD held their vote, school board president Jackie Goldberg embarrassed herself with a ridiculous claim about COVID deaths in Florida. One of those claims was that Florida had the highest death rate for children from COVID in the country, however the death rate for children from COVID is statistical zero.

Watch that clip here:

Watch my Full Interview at CHD TV to get all the critical up-to-date information from Leslie Manookian.

