THIS WILL BE A HISTORIC DAY!

We all need to be in Washington DC to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on January 29th for his first Senate confirmation hearing to become Secretary of HHS!

WE CAN GET BUSES IN NEW YORK TO DO THIS!

But we need 50 people to reserve a bus seat by 12 midnight tonight. If we can get that, we can book the 2 busses. If we can’t get that, there will be no buses.

There are 2 STEPS you need to follow to get a bus seat:

[STEP 1] Email me - nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com

Send me (a) YOUR NAME (b) CELL PH# (c) WHICH STOP you will get on at

We have 5 stops:

NASSAU BUS: Nassau County pickup 3:30am, Queens pickup 3:50am, Brooklyn pickup 4:30am

UPSTATE BUS: Poughkeepsie pickup 3:00am, Bronx pickup time 4:14am

[STEP 2] Make a $20 donation to finalize your reservation

(if $20 is too much, donate whatever you can)

DONATE

Once you have completed THOSE TWO STEPS - you will have your seat saved on the bus

Why is this important?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will have his first - and most important - confirmation hearing on Wednesday, January 29 at 10am at 215 Dirksen Senate Office Building (SD-215) in Washington, D.C.

This is a Finance Committee Hearing and Kennedy must get enough votes to make it out of the committee to get to a full floor vote in the Senate. We need a BIG SHOWING OF SUPPORT to make sure the Senate knows America supports Kennedy becoming our next HHS Secretary!

Earlier this week, Senator Bernie Sanders made a disgusting display by bringing Big Pharma puppet Dr. Paul Offit to a Senate briefing to spread lies about Kennedy.

Sanders is part of the Finance Committee.

The vote count is tight.

Bernie Sanders is trying to coopt MAKE AMERRICA HEALTHY AGAIN (MAHA), reframe it all about food, and vote NO on Kennedy. We need a huge showing in DC so everyone knows Bobby has the support of America!

GET A SEAT ON THE BUS NOW!

TELL YOUR FRIENDS TO DO THE SAME!

CALL AND EMAIL YOUR SENATORS NOW!

The most important thing that people can do right now to help Robert F. Kennedy Jr. win confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services is to contact your own two US Senators and ask them to support his nomination in the upcoming Senate vote.

CLICK HERE to send messages expressing your support for Kennedy's confirmation to your two US Senators and ask them to vote for Kennedy.

And please call the offices of your two US Senators. Their names and contact information should appear below.

Or you can look up your Senators' contact information here:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

And please share the link below to this page so others can send messages as well:

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/120188/Respond