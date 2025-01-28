We ask people please don't bring signs, and please do not bring vaccine-related costumes, shirts, clothing, props or pictures. This is strategically desired.

Our message for this Day is:

#CONFIRM RFK!

Signs will be provided.

***

If you want a seat on buses to DC for RFK’s first confirmation hearing on Wednesday, January 29, here are the two steps to follow:

[STEP 1] Email me - nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com

Send me (a) YOUR NAME (b) CELL PH# (c) WHICH STOP you will get on at

We have 5 stops (all listed below)

[STEP 2] Make a $20 donation to finalize your reservation

(if $20 is too much, donate whatever you can)

DONATE

Once you have completed THOSE TWO STEPS - you will have your seat saved on the bus

BUS STOPS AND TIMES:

LONG ISLAND Bus

(1) Roslyn: Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searingtown Road North, just north of the Long Island Expressway — 3:30am

(2) Flushing/Queens: Flushing, Main Street & Long Island Expressway, North side of the Expressway — 3:50am

(3) Brooklyn Heights: Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Cadman Plaza East — 4:30am

UPSTATE BUS STOPS:

(1) Poughkeepsie: Park & Ride - New York State Thruway Exit 18, on the South Side of Rt. 299 at the New Paltz Toll Plaza — 3:00am

(1) Bronx: Yankee Stadium, East 161 Street next to McDonald's on Jerome Avenue, across the street from Yankee Stadium — 4:15am

American Values Pac

These buses are generously sponsored by American Values Pac. Everyone who comes to DC on the bus will also receive a MAHA t-shirt and baseball cap. For more info please visit AVPAC.us (previously AV24).

IMPORTANT DAY-OF DETAILS:

DO NOT BRING SIGNS!

Approved signs will be provided for those who want them IN DC

Hearing will run from 10am to 2pm (maybe longer)

Possible break for lunch at 12 noon

No one is getting into the hearing room, but there will be an over-flow room (or rooms)

Dress in layers

Everyone on the Long Island Queens Brooklyn bus will be given MAHA caps and t-shirts

Everyone on the Bronx/Poughkeepsie bus can get MAHA caps and t-shirts when they arrive to in Washington DC

We will likely be packing the hallways (peacefully) for hours

Pack a lunch, snacks and water for the day

In the evening at 6pm, MAHA Alliance and AV Pac are having an Advocate Party, however the buses leave long before this happens so if you attend you will not get a ride home and need to figure out your own accommodations

Buses will be leaving no later than 3pm from Washington DC

We will be arriving at home between 9pm and 10pm depending on your stop. Why is this hearing important?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will have his first - and most important - confirmation hearing on Wednesday, January 29 at 10am at 215 Dirksen Senate Office Building (SD-215) in Washington, D.C.

This is a Finance Committee Hearing and Kennedy must get enough votes to make it out of the committee to get to a full floor vote in the Senate. We need a BIG SHOWING OF SUPPORT to make sure the Senate knows America supports Kennedy becoming our next HHS Secretary!

Earlier this week, Senator Bernie Sanders made a disgusting display by bringing Big Pharma puppet Dr. Paul Offit to a Senate briefing to spread lies about Kennedy.

Sanders is part of the Finance Committee.

The vote count is tight.

Bernie Sanders is trying to coopt MAKE AMERRICA HEALTHY AGAIN (MAHA), reframe it all about food, and vote NO on Kennedy. We need a huge showing in DC so everyone knows Bobby has the support of America!

GET A SEAT ON THE BUS NOW!

TELL YOUR FRIENDS TO DO THE SAME!

CALL AND EMAIL YOUR SENATORS NOW!

The most important thing that people can do right now to help Robert F. Kennedy Jr. win confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services is to contact your own two US Senators and ask them to support his nomination in the upcoming Senate vote.

CLICK HERE to send messages expressing your support for Kennedy's confirmation to your two US Senators and ask them to vote for Kennedy.

And please call the offices of your two US Senators. Their names and contact information should appear below.

Or you can look up your Senators' contact information here:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

And please share the link below to this page so others can send messages as well:

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/120188/Respond