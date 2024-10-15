Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

The Spirit of NYC

Kevin Nathaniel and the Spirit Drummers
Michael Kane
Oct 15, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Every rally we ever hold in New York is incomplete if The Spirit Drummers aren’t with us. The sound of African rhythms always adds a sense of peace, unity, as well as urgency to the message we carry to the public.

The message we carried in Times Square last week was VOTE NO on PROP 1. Kevin Nathaniel and The Spirit Drummers were phenomenal (as always) in helping to carry that message in song and celebration.

See more photos of our Times Square rally here

Lear more about VOTE NO on PROP 1 in NY at ProtectKidsNY.com

Discussion about this podcast

Teachers for Choice
Teachers for Choice
Authors
Michael Kane
Recent Posts
Teachers for Choice is INCREASING daily posts from now till Election Day!
  Michael Kane