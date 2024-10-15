The Spirit of NYC

Every rally we ever hold in New York is incomplete if The Spirit Drummers aren’t with us. The sound of African rhythms always adds a sense of peace, unity, as well as urgency to the message we carry to the public.

The message we carried in Times Square last week was VOTE NO on PROP 1. Kevin Nathaniel and The Spirit Drummers were phenomenal (as always) in helping to carry that message in song and celebration.

See more photos of our Times Square rally here

Lear more about VOTE NO on PROP 1 in NY at ProtectKidsNY.com