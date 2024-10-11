The Coalition to Protect Children in conjunction with Teachers for Choice held an outstanding rally in Times Square, Manhattan, on October 10th. The energy was great, the speakers were phenomenal, and The Spirit Drummers kept the energy positive and exciting!

The rally was educating New Yorkers to VOTE NO on PROPOSAL 1 this November 5th. PROPOSAL 1 has been called The Parent Replacement Act and would allow children to access surgery, vaccination, and drugs without parental knowledge or consent.

Below are some photos from the rally:

Maud Maron speaks at Times Square Rally VOTE NO on PROP 1