Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox and Wai Wah Chin discuss PROPOSAL 1 which will be voted on this November 5th in New York. Many are calling Prop 1 “The Parent Replacement Act” even though it is being labeled as an “Equal Rights” or “Equal Protection” Act.

Supporters of this act are saying all it does is support abortion, but that is not true at all. In fact, support for the act is starting to wane specifically because it is about much more than abortion. The wording makes it clear it Prop 1 will do many things, including take away parental rights and “emancipate” children from their parents when it comes to medical procedures. For the best information on PROPOSAL 1 everyone should go to ProtectKidsNY.com

Everyone in New York needs to learn about this act, which will be either at the bottom or on the back of your ballot this November 5th.

Watch the full interview here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/the-parent-replacement-act/

