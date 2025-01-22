Tucker Carlson Confronts NYC Mayor Eric Adams on COVID Vaccine Mandates

In what was an extremely friendly interview by Tucker Carlson focused on the migrant crisis in NYC, Mayor Eric Adams was briefly asked about forced COVID vaccine mandates that cost many of us our jobs; including myself.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE sincerely thanks Tucker Carlson for making sure this critical issue was not overlooked during what was clearly set up to be a friendly interview seeking common ground with NYC’s current mayor. At one point Eric Adams surprisingly stole a line from Robert F. Kennedy when he said, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the party left me and working class people.”

Did Mayor Adams just announce he is no longer a Democrat?!

That’s unclear.

When Tucker addressed COVID shot mandates, he asked Mayor Adams if those fired for declining the COVID shot deserved an apology.

Adams dodged that question.

Tucker went on to say it was wrong to “isolate a vulnerable minority” in this case the unvaccinated, and blame them for everything that went wrong during the pandemic. In response Adams said, "We should never do that.”

Tucker said we have seen a lot of that throughout history and maybe we should realize by now that “it’s a bad idea,” to which Adams chuckled and replied, “You won’t get a disagreement out of me on that.”

But Adams said that those of us who lost our jobs are still having “conversations played out in the courts.”

Conversations…

Tell that to Alfonso Ventura, a school kitchen worker who was made homeless by the vaccine mandate. He testified before City Council 5 months ago, at times choking back tears as he spoke of losing his job and being forced into the shelter system. There’s no “conversation” in any court room right now about Alfonso; he’s one of thousands who have been forgotten and thrown away by NYC.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE and NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE would like to ask Tucker Carlson to invite two or three of us onto his platform so we can get all the important facts on the record to his audience. If anyone reading this knows Tucker Carlson, please send this request to him along with my email address: nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com

You can watch Tucker’s full interview of Mayor Adams here: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1881854369894703418