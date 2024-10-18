Lee Zeldin Holds VOTE NO PROP 1 Press Conference on Long Island

I was honored to be included in a press conference held by former congressman and NY gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin yesterday calling for all New Yorkers to VOTE NO on PROPOSAL 1 this coming election day, November 5th.

Get all info on PROP 1 from the Coalition to Protect Kids NY

NEWS 12 Long Island covered the presser, which you can watch here

Zeldin’s team was kind enough to allow me to speak, and you can watch a clip of that above. First Lisa Azzarelli speaks from Save Our Schools, followed by myself, then two local county legislators.