Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Passes Committee and will Likely be Confirmed!!!

RFK PASSES THROUGH THE COMMITTEE VOTE!

It is now a near-guarantee that Kennedy will be confirmed as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services!

Teachers for Choice and Autism Action Network organized buses to Washington DC to ensure people who couldn’t afford the trip or a hotel room would still be a part of the historic January 29, 2025 public confirmation hearings of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head HHS.

It was critical to have the halls of the Senate flooded with Kennedy supporters, and we ensured that happened.

In the year ahead of us We the People will be more important than ever! We are the ones who will make sure the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gets implemented and does not get hijacked by nefarious actors or astro turf organizations that have no real skin in this game.

AUTISM ACTION NETWORK has skin in this game for over 20 years, defending vaccine injured children.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE has skin in this game, having been fired for refusing the COVID shots.

Support real grassroots medical freedom activism.

Special thanks to American Values Pac, who sponsored the two buses that brought people from Upstate New York, Long Island, Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens to this historic day at our nations Capitol. For more information on them visit AVPAC.us