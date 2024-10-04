Protect Kids Action in Time Square
October 10, 12 noon (Time Sq. on Broadway btwn 45 & 46 St.)
Speakers include:
Tramell Thompson, Progressive Action
Cara Castronuova, Newsmax
Sash Silvera, Coalition to Protect Kids
Yiatin Chu, NY State Senate Candidate
Maud Maron, Third Rail
Amaya Perez, Gays Against Groomers
Michael Kane, Teachers for Choice
John Gilmore, Autism Action Network
Mile Zamblauskas, congressional candidate
Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., Pastor Christian Community Church
***
PROPOSAL 1 in New York is the Parent Replacement Act deceptively billed as an “Equal Rights” or “Equal Protection” Act; it is anything but!
Supporters of this act are saying all it does is protect abortion rights, but that is not true at all. In fact, support for the act is starting to wane specifically because it is about much more than abortion. The wording makes it clear Proposal 1 will do many things, including take away parental rights allowing children to consent to medical procedures with no parental knowledge. For the best information on PROPOSAL 1 everyone should go to ProtectKidsNY.com
Come to Time Square on October 10th where we will be educating the public on exactly what PROPOSAL 1 is and why all New Yorkers must vote NO on November 5th. This proposal will be on the back of your ballot so make sure to flip it over and VOTE NO!