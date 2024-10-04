Speakers include:

Tramell Thompson, Progressive Action

Cara Castronuova, Newsmax

Sash Silvera, Coalition to Protect Kids

Yiatin Chu, NY State Senate Candidate

Maud Maron, Third Rail

Amaya Perez, Gays Against Groomers

Michael Kane, Teachers for Choice

John Gilmore, Autism Action Network

Mile Zamblauskas, congressional candidate

Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., Pastor Christian Community Church

PROPOSAL 1 in New York is the Parent Replacement Act deceptively billed as an “Equal Rights” or “Equal Protection” Act; it is anything but!

Supporters of this act are saying all it does is protect abortion rights, but that is not true at all. In fact, support for the act is starting to wane specifically because it is about much more than abortion. The wording makes it clear Proposal 1 will do many things, including take away parental rights allowing children to consent to medical procedures with no parental knowledge. For the best information on PROPOSAL 1 everyone should go to ProtectKidsNY.com

Come to Time Square on October 10th where we will be educating the public on exactly what PROPOSAL 1 is and why all New Yorkers must vote NO on November 5th. This proposal will be on the back of your ballot so make sure to flip it over and VOTE NO!