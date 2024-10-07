TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is playing a leading role in the October 10th Time Square peaceful educational action calling for New Yorkers to VOTE NO on PROP 1.

We 100% reject any violent messaging or behavior coming from those who oppose us, as well as from those who support us or claim to support us. Violence is unacceptable no matter who perpetrates it.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE supports free speech, but we are asking our allies to engage in free speech within parameters that won’t give our opposition easy ammunition to further attack us. If our goal is to stop PROPOSAL 1, everyone should understand the importance of the guidelines laid out below.

We ask everyone who attends our action supporting VOTE NO on PROP 1 to adhere to the following basic code of conduct:

No violent messaging of any sort No violent messaging on any clothing No violent messaging on any signs No violent language No violent action directed at any individual or group No violent language over amplified sound

Examples of violent messaging and behavior include, but are not limited to:

Calling for people to “die” or “be killed”

Wishing death upon anyone in any form

Wishing injury upon anyone in any form

Cursing at individuals or groups present at the rally

Taunting or insulting people

Verbal fighting

Physical fighting

***

On October 10th, there will likely be people present who oppose us and our educational message, and that is fine. That is what free speech is about - difference of opinion in the town square. But if you really support having PROPOSAL 1 voted down in New York on November 5th this election day, you will understand why it is important to adhere to the above guidelines.

In addition we ask everyone to use common sense of how to behave in a respectful and peaceful manner. We want to educate the public, not antagonize, shame, or threaten the public; even those who oppose us. If we are successful at having a respectful, peaceful, intelligent action we will be able to defeat PROPOSAL 1 at the ballot box this November.

Thank you

Get all rally information here: