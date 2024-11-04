TEACHERS FOR CHOICE (TFC) thanks you for being engaged and making Medical Freedom a powerful VOTING BLOC in New York and across the nation!

VOTE NO ON PROPOSAL 1 in NEW YORK!

THIS is the most important vote of all for New Yorkers! This will be on the back of your ballot (flip it) or it will be at the bottom of your ballot, depending which county you are in. Find out why you must VOTE NO on PROP 1 at Protect Kids NY

Candidate Endorsements Below:

PRESIDENT : TFC endorses Donald Trump:

NY Federal Congressional Races: TFC endorses all the Republican candidates.

NY STATE SENATE & ASSEMBLY - Find all the candidates we support at NY HEALTH VOTERS:

The ONLY ENDORSEMENT where we disagreed with NY HEALTH VOTERS was for one NY State Assembly seat in Queens, where we endorsed Tom Sullivan:

A few more important details about TFC endorsements bellow:



Perhaps the most important congressional race is ANTHONY D’ESPOSITO on Long Island. This race may change who controls Congress:

D’ESPOSITO is also one of the 9 congressional members we highlighted this morning who signed Mary Holland’s PROBLEM CODE letter in support of unvaccinated NYC teachers & educators. Learn more about those Republican candidates here:

We have made many more individual endorsements and you can scroll through all of them by clicking on “ENDORSED” in the top navigation bar, or just click right HERE

Thank you for being engaged and making Medical Freedom a powerful VOTING BLOC in New York and across the nation!!!