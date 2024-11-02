TEACHERS FOR CHOICE endorses Anthony D’Esposito to return to Congress in the 4th Congressional District on Long Island.

As a member of the House, D’Esposito has been highly critical of the Biden/Harris COVID policies. He has called for individual choice for vaccines, and parental choice for minor children. D’Esposito voted for the Pandemic is Over Act to end the repressive federal COVID public health emergency. D’Esposito voted for H.R. 497, Freedom for Health Care Workers Act, that repealed federal requirements that health care workers get the COVID shot.

D’Esposito has also made defeating New York’s Proposal 1, which would gut parental rights in New York, an integral part of his campaign. He even has VOTE NO ON PROP 1 on his official campaign lawn signs!

Anthony D’Esposito’s challenger is former Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen. During her single term (2018-20) as Town Supervisor, Gillen rubber-stamped the draconian COVID policies of Governor Andrew Cuomo, a man who may soon be under criminal investigation for the NY COVID nursing home scandal. The last thing we need in Washington is more politicians sticking their heads in the sand and refusing to see the enormous problems we are facing, and supporting the disastrous public health and parental rights policies of the Biden/Harris administration.

Anthony D’Esposito is an outspoken defender of medical freedom and parental rights. We need Anthony D’Esposito fighting for our families in Congress.

We support sending Anthony D’Esposito back to Congress!

Learn more about Anthony D’Esposito’s campaign at his website here

Donate to Anthony D’Esposito campaign here

The above endorsement was written and published first by John Gilmore and the Autism Action Network. TEACHERS FOR CHOICE made minor additions.