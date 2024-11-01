Today there are only two people who have any chance at becoming the next President of the United States - Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

Over a year ago TEACHERS FOR CHOICE fully endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President. Now that Kennedy has thrown his weight behind Trump with the exciting Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is following his lead.

Kamala Harris has refused to discuss Medical Freedom issues at all. She has refused to take even one call from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss any issue whatsoever. Meanwhile, Trump has engaged Kennedy and his team for dozens upon dozens of hours, and has placed him front and center in his campaign across the country!

Kennedy was at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in NYC, he is speaking at multiple Trump rallies in battleground states, and Trump has said multiple times he is going to let Kennedy “run wild on health, food and medicines.” Trump has said this at rallies as well as on his interview with Joe Rogan viewed by tens of millions of people.

This week we also saw the head of Trump’s transition team, Howard Lutnick, state on CNN that Trump is going to allow Kennedy to make CDC and NIH data public in order to determine if vaccines are safe or not. This is huge! Lutnick was a big concern to many of us, as he had also stated he was consulting with Jared Kushner on who should get major appointments in a new Trump admin. It has been rumored that Kushner was responsible for pushing Kennedy out of the first Trump administration back in 2017, squashing the Vaccine Safety Commission. But this recent CNN interview makes it clear that Lutnick supports Kennedy playing a major role in the federal health agencies.

Trump has also made other Medical Freedom commitments, including the following:

Trump has said he will not institute or support any COVID medical mandates or any lockdowns in America;

Trump has called for all military personnel fired for declining the COVID shot to be reinstated;

Trump has repeatedly stated at his rallies that he and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are going to “take on the corruption at the FDA, CDC and NIH”;

Trump has stated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be part of his transition team to help staff over 14,000 government positions in Trump’s presidential administration, and Kennedy said that process has already begun.

To be clear, we are not endorsing any Trump policy position besides those related to Medical Freedom. TEACHERS FOR CHOICE only endorses candidates based on their Medical Freedom platform.

We are not happy to see that MAHA is not included on Trump’s official campaign platform, nor that Big Pharma lobbyist Susie Wiles is still at the top of Trump’s campaign. We are happy that it appears Wiles is not on the transition team.

Despite these imperfections, perhaps a little perspective is in order here:

Back in 2019, New York lost the religious exemption to vaccination for children to attend school. Then in 2021, unvaccinated NYC workers were fired for declining the COVID shot. Those were extremely dark days for millions of us in New York and across the country, but the entire time Kennedy stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us fighting against what felt like insurmountable odds.

Today in 2024, our champion Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now a major force in creating the health and medical platform for a former president and current Republican presidential nominee. What a difference just a few years has made!

Kennedy has been maligned, attacked, sidelined, libeled and slandered for years. Against all odds, he is now dramatically impacting the highest election in our nation. We must continue to support Bobby Kennedy and trust his guidance. We can’t be sure if Trump will keep all of his promises, but we are convinced Kennedy intends to, and he’s going to need our help and support no matter what happens.

We recognize how critically important this moment is to our country, to our movement, and especially to the health of our children.

Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)

(We would like to be clear that this endorsement did not receive unanimous support from our steering committee, but it is supported by a majority of our active steering committee members)