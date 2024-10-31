THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE!!

Howard Lutnick, the head of Trump’s transition team, just questioned the safety of vaccines on CNN! BIG TIME!!!

He said he spoke to

for over 2 hours where Kennedy explained to him all he wants is the DATA!

Kennedy educated Lutnick that the data on vaccine safety has never been made fully public by NIH or CDC. Kennedy wants that data to be public, and analyzed, and for the liability shield that vaccine makers are protected by to be taken away.

WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW !!!!!!!!!

I can NOT over-state how amazing this is!

We are now in the END GAME of the Trump campaign and what we see clearly is that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not being pulled back, or hidden, he is being pushed front and center!

AMAZING!!!

Watch the clip of this exchange on X here: https://x.com/Cernovich/status/1851847442372923635