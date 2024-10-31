THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE!!
Howard Lutnick, the head of Trump’s transition team, just questioned the safety of vaccines on CNN! BIG TIME!!!
He said he spoke tofor over 2 hours where Kennedy explained to him all he wants is the DATA!
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Kennedy educated Lutnick that the data on vaccine safety has never been made fully public by NIH or CDC. Kennedy wants that data to be public, and analyzed, and for the liability shield that vaccine makers are protected by to be taken away.
WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW !!!!!!!!!
I can NOT over-state how amazing this is!
We are now in the END GAME of the Trump campaign and what we see clearly is that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not being pulled back, or hidden, he is being pushed front and center!
AMAZING!!!
Watch the clip of this exchange on X here: https://x.com/Cernovich/status/1851847442372923635
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
amazing, just quite unnerving to listen to that young CNN reporter who tries to rescue with all her power all the lies CNN stood by all these years! Great to hear all this, Thank you!
This is not the way this interview was supposed to go!