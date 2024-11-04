CEO of Children’s Health Defense Mary Holland

Last year, I assisted Mary Holland in writing a letter that was sent to every member of Congress in New York asking for assistance with PROBLEM CODES that NYC placed on all unvaccinated teachers and educators. These codes served as a “scarlet letter” that stopped many of us from getting any employment at all in education.

Our only ‘crime’ was being unvaccinated.

Nine Republican congressional reps sent a letter - prompted by Holland’s letter - to the Chancellor of NYC Schools regarding this controversial topic. Those nine NY Republicans include;

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE (TFC) fully and strongly endorses all nine of these NY representatives. Not a single Democrat from New York joined them.

This is a good example of why TFC is saying to vote Republican in ALL federal elections in 2024. Republicans are the only ones helping unvaccinated workers fired for declining the COVID shot.

Now I want you to use your imagination: If Trump is elected President and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is working closely with his administration, do you think Kennedy will pay attention to a letter from New York Republicans initiated by his dear friend and colleague Mary Holland?

(I think we all know the answer to that question…)

***

We wish we could have written individual endorsements for all of the above representatives, they all deserve it. But TFC is a small organization and there are only so many hours in the day. We strongly encourage everyone who lives in these New York congressional districts to vote for all of the above Republican reps and send them back to Washington DC!

You can find Holland’s letter here: https://teachersforchoice.org/2023/06/26/chd-moves-congress-to-act-on-unvaxxed-nyc-teacher-problem-codes/

You can find all of our endorsements here:

***

Important note: this endorsement is not coming from Mary Holland or Children’s Health Defense. It is exclusively from TEACHERS FOR CHOICE. Holland wrote the letter mentioned and linked above as it pertained to active litigation CHD initiated in federal court, and continues to pursue.