TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is proud to endorse Tom Sullivan for NY Assembly in District 23, Queens.

Tom is a husband, father, Colonel in the Army Reserve, financial analyst, and small business owner. Now, he's ready to use his skills and experience to serve the people of New York. Tom comes from a family of first responders and public servants, and he knows about the sacrifices that they make to protect and serve.

Tom Sullivan is a defender of medical freedom and has promised to sign onto Assemblywoman Jaime Williams’ legislation that would require all city workers who were terminated due to non compliance with the illegal vaccine mandate to be returned to work, and he will fight for their backpay.

Tom vehemently opposes PROPOSAL 1 and will advocate for parents to maintain the rights over their children’s medical choices.

***

Learn more about Tom’s campaign here

Volunteer for his campaign here

Donate to his campaign here

***

Here are Tom’s answers to the 3 questions we are using to guide our decisions on who we endorse:

1. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to individuals, the individual themself or the state? (INDIVIDUAL / STATE)

Individual

2. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to children, parents or the state? (PARENTS / STATE)

Parents

3. Do you support any form of punishment for an adult or child refusing a vaccine or medical intervention, such as removal from job or school? (YES / NO)

NO

***

Note - This is the only endorsement where TEACHERS FOR CHOICE differs from NY Health Voters. The candidate endorsed by NYHV in this race does have a solid medical freedom voting record, but Tom has proven to us he will be an even stronger voice for medical freedom and parental rights.