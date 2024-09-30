TEACHERS FOR CHOICE and AUTISM ACTION NETWORK have a very simple formula for endorsing candidates this year across the entire country.

We have 3 questions, each requiring a 1-word answer, for every candidate running for any elected office.

We encourage every voter to send these questions to candidates you can vote for in your district - Assembly, Senate, Congress, and everything else out there. Please send us what responses you get, and who refuses to respond.

Here’s the questions:

1. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to individuals, the individual themself or the state? (INDIVIDUAL / STATE)

2. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to children, parents or the state? (PARENTS / STATE)

3. Do you support any form of punishment for an adult or child refusing a vaccine or medical intervention, such as removal from job or school? (YES / NO)