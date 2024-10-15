TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is honored to endorse Assemblywoman Jaime Williams for NY Assembly! She is currently the Assemblywoman for AD-59 in Brooklyn, and is currently up for reelection.

Williams is a true hero for all NYC workers fired for declining the COVIDshot, as she is the sponsor of Assembly bill A9196 calling for all fired unvaccinated workers to be reinstated to employment. She also voted NO to repealing the religious exemption to vaccination on July 13, 2019, and her entire voting record shows she always supports medical freedom and parental rights!

This past spring we held a rally in front of the Capitol building in Albany and Jaime Williams was our featured speaker. That was the very first time she spoke in front of the Capitol and she did so to support medical freedom and parental rights!

We need more elected officials like JAIME WILLIAMS in Albany working for the people!!!